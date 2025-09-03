.

Public Service Broadcasting Share 'Electra (Late Night Final Remix)'

09-03-2025
Public Service Broadcasting Share 'Electra (Late Night Final Remix)'

(TOC) Public Service Broadcasting share "Electra" (Late Night Final Remix), the latest reveal from their upcoming remix album, Night Flight (The Last Flight Remixes) out October 10th via SO Recordings.

A remix album that reimagines tracks from their acclaimed top 5 2024 album, The Last Flight, and takes them to appropriately darker and more electronic places, the album features reworkings from a hand-picked selection of artists including The KVB, Peter Sandberg, Hainbach, Gus (alt-J), EERA, and J. Willgoose, Esq.'s Late Night Final project.

Today's release, "Electra" (Late Night Final Remix), sees Public Service Broadcasting's J. Willgoose, Esq. reinterpret their track. "It's been an interesting experience revisiting a PSB song through the lens of a separate project, and trying to bring something novel to it. I think I've taken it to a different place that shows the original in a new light while adding something contrasting and exciting."

The Last Flight, Public Service Broadcasting's fifth studio album, was widely praised for its emotional depth and ambitious storytelling, chronicling the final journey of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart. It peaked at #3 on the UK Official Albums Chart and #1 on the Independent Albums Chart, the band's fourth Independent Albums Chart number one in a row.

J. Willgoose, Esq. said: "It's been great to give The Last Flight a new lease of life and see what some of our favourite artists have done with our music. Re-interpreting three tracks myself as Late Night Final was a liberating experience, too. I hope people enjoy these new versions as much as we do."

Related Stories
Public Service Broadcasting Share alt-J Remix From Forthcoming 'Night Flight' Album

News > Public Service Broadcasting

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more

The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury- The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition- Oasis Conquer America- Saliva- more

Day In Country

Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition- Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula Share 'Get Down On Your Knees and Pray' Live- Russell Dickerson- more

-
Day In Pop

Earl Sweatshirt Launching The 3LWorldTour- Mariah The Scientist Takes 'HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY' To No. 1- Stray Kids Top Billboard 200- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field

Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland

Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee

Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals

Late Summer Gift Guide

Latest News

Oasis Flagship Merch Stand To Hit The Rose Bowl

Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault For Wildflower's 30th Anniversary

mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video

Nine Inch Nails Deliver 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' Video

Between the Buried and Me Share 'The Blue Nowhere' Video

OK Go Team With Blender Studio For Animated 'Impulse Purchase' Video

Coheed and Cambria Announce Grammy Museum Rooftop Performance

The RUSH Tribute Project To Perform 'Moving Pictures' In Full On 2026 Tour