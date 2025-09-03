Public Service Broadcasting Share 'Electra (Late Night Final Remix)'

(TOC) Public Service Broadcasting share "Electra" (Late Night Final Remix), the latest reveal from their upcoming remix album, Night Flight (The Last Flight Remixes) out October 10th via SO Recordings.

A remix album that reimagines tracks from their acclaimed top 5 2024 album, The Last Flight, and takes them to appropriately darker and more electronic places, the album features reworkings from a hand-picked selection of artists including The KVB, Peter Sandberg, Hainbach, Gus (alt-J), EERA, and J. Willgoose, Esq.'s Late Night Final project.

Today's release, "Electra" (Late Night Final Remix), sees Public Service Broadcasting's J. Willgoose, Esq. reinterpret their track. "It's been an interesting experience revisiting a PSB song through the lens of a separate project, and trying to bring something novel to it. I think I've taken it to a different place that shows the original in a new light while adding something contrasting and exciting."

The Last Flight, Public Service Broadcasting's fifth studio album, was widely praised for its emotional depth and ambitious storytelling, chronicling the final journey of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart. It peaked at #3 on the UK Official Albums Chart and #1 on the Independent Albums Chart, the band's fourth Independent Albums Chart number one in a row.

J. Willgoose, Esq. said: "It's been great to give The Last Flight a new lease of life and see what some of our favourite artists have done with our music. Re-interpreting three tracks myself as Late Night Final was a liberating experience, too. I hope people enjoy these new versions as much as we do."

