Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts

(The Syndicate) The Struts have released a brand new reimagined version of their quintessential single, "Could Have Been Me," that features legendary Queen guitarist, Sir Brian May.
"Could Have Been Me" has become a defiant anthem of empowerment not just for Struts fans but has lit up radio playlists and rock clubs around the world and even been featured in the smash-hit Universal Pictures animated movie 'Sing 2'.
Vocalist, Luke Spiller previously shared "I'm absolutely ecstatic to announce that the Struts and I are set to release a reimagined version of 'Could Have Been Me,' featuring my hero the legendary Brian May! This song is all about seizing your dreams and living life to the fullest, no matter the obstacles. It's a powerful anthem that reminds us to chase what sets our souls on fire. Collaborating with Brian on this track is a dream realized, and I can't wait for you all to feel the energy and inspiration behind it. Hopefully this song will go on to inspire many more people to take life by the scruff of the neck and drink it down deeply! Every day is a gift. Let's celebrate them together x"
Brian May needs no introduction to music fans. As a founding member and lead guitarist of Queen - the legendary band that has sold over 300 million records worldwide - he has written and performed on some of the biggest hits ever to be released, been immortalized on film in the rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and is the composer of many of the songs in the best-selling musical We Will Rock You.
When speaking about the collaboration, Brian May added "Working with Luke and The Struts has been a joyous journey for me. I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it! It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages. And, together, WE ROCK!!"
