Radiohead Launching Fall Euro Tour

09-03-2025
Radiohead Launching Fall Euro Tour

(NLM) Radiohead have announced a run of 20 shows to take place in five cities across Europe. The band will play shows in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.

In a message to fans today, Radiohead's Philip Selway said: "Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.

"It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead."

To help get tickets directly to fans and to minimize interception from touts and bots, tickets will only be accessible by registering at radiohead.com. Registration opens this Friday September 5th at 10am BST/11am CEST and closes 72 hours later at 10pm BST/11pm CEST on Sunday September 7th. The ticket sale itself begins on September 12th
The dates are:

NOVEMBER
04,05,07,08 MOVISTAR ARENA MADRID, SPAIN
14,15,17,18 UNIPOL ARENA, BOLOGNA, ITALY
21,22,24,25 THE O2, LONDON, ENGLAND

DECEMBER
01,02,04,05 ROYAL ARENA, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
08,09,11,12 UBER ARENA, BERLIN, GERMANY

