The RUSH Tribute Project To Perform 'Moving Pictures' In Full On 2026 Tour

(JPR) The RUSH Tribute Project is an homage to one of the most enduring and influential bands in rock music and they will be performing Moving Pictures in its entirety along with bringing to life beloved hits Tom Sawyer, Red Barchetta, YYZ and Limelight.

Widely praised as the most sonically and visually authentic Rush tribute in the world, An Evening With The RUSH Tribute Project, is coming to a city near tour. Their 2026 tour kicks off in Madison, WI on January 28 and concludes in Corpus Christ, TX on June 14 and tickets go on sale Friday, September 5th at 10:00AM.

The RUSH Tribute Project (known as RTP to its dedicated fanbase) brings two full sets of music including other greatest hits as well as deep cuts like La Villa Strangiato and Enter Nous, performed with vintage instruments, multi-camera projection, lasers and spectacular lighting.

Combining skilled musicianship with exciting performances, RTP painstakingly recreates the sound and energy that made Rush one of the top-selling rock bands of all time.

With a lineup that has performed Rush tribute shows for over a decade across North America and around the world, including RushCon. See the dates and get tickets (once available) here.

Related Stories

Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour Extended

Big Time Rush Kick Off Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour

Raekwon Announces New Album 'The Emperor's New Clothes'

Mumford & Sons Takes 'Rushmere' To No. 1

News > Rush