Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett will cap off his summer of music with the release of ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe), available across all streaming platforms on September 26 and can now be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl ahead of its October 3 physical release exclusively with Amazon.

The final addition completes the set with a trio of new stunners-"Water," "Chapter 10" and "On a River"-each spotlighting a different shade of devotion, sensuality and emotional depth. A creative high-water mark, ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) blends charisma, feel-good energy and awe-struck romance, once again affirming Thomas Rhett's place as one of Nashville's most versatile hitmakers.

He delivers his most extensive and dynamic album to date, with previously released additions including standout collaborations with Jordan Davis, Lanie Gardner, Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims and Tucker Wetmore. ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) takes fans from the pounding beats of the dance floor to pounding hearts watching a front porch sunset, capturing the full beauty of a life and love across 25 richly textured songs.

"I can't even describe the joy I've felt this summer," shares Thomas Rhett. "It is unreal how much fans have made this new music part of their lives - they've come out to dance and sing along at shows, added favorites to their playlists and tuned in on the radio in a way that I will remember the rest of my life."

The deluxe collection rounds up a steady stream of fan-favorite tracks Thomas Rhett released throughout the summer, each unveiling a new layer of his ever-evolving artistry. From the retro Southern soul of "Ain't a Bad Life" (feat. Jordan Davis) to "self aware and musically sharp" (Country Central) wit of "Old Tricks" (feat. Blake Shelton), to the flirtatious energy of "Bottle With Your Name On It," the new music has underscored this summer's "full package" (Celeb Secrets) BETTER IN BOOTS Tour, highlighted by a milestone headlining debut at Fenway Park in July. Thomas Rhett delivered a "summer ready anthem" (People) with the breezy "Small Town Girls" featuring tourmate Tucker Wetmore, while the soulful "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman" duet with Teddy Swims has been hailed as a "swoon-worthy opus" (Holler.) These tracks join the chart-topping smash "After All The Bars Are Closed," which just became Thomas Rhett's 24th career No. One, spending three weeks atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart and racking up over 11.5 billion global streams.

ABOUT A WOMAN (DELUXE) Track List:

1. Fool

2. Overdrive

3. Gone Country

4. Beautiful As You

5. Can't Love You Anymore

6. After All The Bars Are Closed

7. Church

8. Back To Blue

9. Country For California

10. Somethin' 'Bout A Woman

11. What Could Go Right

12. Boots

13. Don't Wanna Dance

14. I Could Spend Forever Loving You

15. Somethin' 'Bout a Woman (ft. Teddy Swims)

16. What Could Go Right (ft. Lanie Gardner)

17. Small Town Girls (Ft. Tucker Wetmore)

18. I'm That Guy

19. Dance With You

20. Ain't A Bad Life (ft. Jordan Davis)

21. Old Tricks (ft. Blake Shelton)

22. Bottle With Your Name On It

23. Water

24. Chapter 10

25. On A River

