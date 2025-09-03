Todd Snider Shares 'While We Still Have A Chance'

(MPG) Acclaimed Nashville singer/songwriter Todd Snider announces that his new LP HIGH, LONESOME AND THEN SOME. will release on October 17 via Lightning Rod Records.

Produced by Aaron Lee Tasjan, Robbie Crowell and Joe Bisirri, the record is a stripped-down, juke-joint album of nine tracks, each of them steeped in the blues. He also released the Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) co-write "WHILE WE STILL HAVE A CHANCE," which finds Snider pleading his case for one more try and one more trip to Reno together (a running theme throughout the entire LP).

On the new song, Snider shares: "Chris Robinson, and I mail each other different kinds of writings a lot and this song came out of that. When I was trying to talk a woman, or myself, or a fellow musician, or everybody else, into extending the adventure, or suspending the adolescence, and not giving up on me."

With an ace band including Tasjan on second electric guitar, Sterling Finlay on electric bass and Robbie Crowell on drums, Snider mixed elements of rock, country, Southern soul and dirt-road blues to create his most Southern-sounding record to date. It's also his most laid-back sounding record due to the implementation of a rhythmic element from reggae, which resulted in more easygoing tempos that allowed the tracks to breathe. He also, for the first time, added a pair of women - Brooke Gronemeyer and Erica Blinn - to provide background vocals.

Typical of the blues that influenced much of this record, most of it revolves around loss and hardship. In addition to navigating health issues, broken business relationships and a lifetime of failed romances, all of his mentors, a list which includes Kris Kristofferson, Jimmy Buffett and John Prine, have now passed away. This record is the response to that loss, disguised as what he calls "a song cycle about the effects of love on the human condition."

With a heavy dose of irreverent humor and stark introspection, the album is split into two distinct halves. The first side of the record finds him pleading his case for a lover to take him back and accompany him to Reno, NV, while Side B has him flip the switch and turn the perspective from himself to the person he's addressing - working through all kinds of baggage on the way. Ultimately by the end, he finds someone new and lays his cards out for them to decide if they want to pursue the relationship and (finally) go with him to Reno.

Snider adds: "Recently, I heard someone say 'If you're not angry, you're not paying attention,' so I tried it and so far so good. These are songs seeking soul, soul mate, maker, making out and mercy. The muse for this record was the sound of it. We made it on purpose."

Since his debut in 1994, Snider has worked his way towards legend status in American roots music. His 2004 LP East Nashville Skyline is regarded as a pillar of alt-country, while his 2008 EP Peace Queer and 2012's Agnostic Hymns and Stoner Fables have been lauded as expert social and political commentary. In addition to his solo career, Snider is also a member of Hard Working Americans with Widespread Panic's Dave Schools and Duane Tracks, and his songs have been recorded by Loretta Lynn, Tom Jones, Cross Canadian Ragweed and more.

He's garnered widespread critical acclaim over the years, everywhere from The New York Times who called him "one of the most distinct voices in modern Americana" to UPROXX who lauded him as "a songwriter's songwriter." He's also appeared on Conan and The Tonight Show and earned additional praise everywhere from places like Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Garden & Gun, Associated Press and many more. In his more recent years, he's even taken on the role of mentor himself - offering support and guidance to some of Americana's brightest current stars like Sierra Ferrell and Hayes Carll.

This summer, Snider hit the road for his first tour dates since 2022. His battle with spinal stenosis kept him from touring, but now he's back with the recently assembled Todd Snider Band which includes Finlay, Bissiri, Tasjan and Crowell. He'll head out again in October for a run of dates out West. For a full list, please see below or visit toddsnider.net.

HIGH, LONESOME AND THEN SOME. Tracklist

1. THE HUMAN CONDITION

2. UNFORGIVABLE (WORST STORY EVER TOLD)

3. WHILE WE STILL HAVE A CHANCE

4. ONE, FOUR FIVE BLUES

5. ITS HARD TO BE HAPPY (Y IS FOR REDNECK)

6. STONER YODEL #2 (RAELYN NELSON)

7. OLDER WOMEN

8. HIGH, LONESOME AND THEN SOME.

9. THE TEMPTATION TO EXIST.

Tour Dates

October 30 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

November 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

November 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 4 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

November 5 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

November 7 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

November 8 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater

November 10 - Eugene, OR - Soreng Theater at Hult Center

November 11 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

November 12 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

November 14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

November 15 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

November 16 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

Related Stories

News > Todd Snider