Warrant Announce First New Album In Over A Decade

(Neecee Agency) After eleven long years, German speed heavy metal pioneers WARRANT return with their long-awaited new studio album, "The Speed Of Metal", set for release on October 10, 2025 via Massacre Records.

The legendary band - originally formed in 1983 and known for their cult albums "First Strike" (1984) and "The Enforcer" (1985) - are back with a record which reconnects with their roots while pushing their sound into the present.

The first single, "Falling Down", is available now and serves as a fierce statement of intent. A dark anthem for a world in free fall, the track rages against hypocrisy, hatred, and betrayal - a battle cry of resistance in the face of collapse.

Recorded and mixed by Martin Buchwalter at Gernhart Studios (Troisdorf), mastered by Michael Schwabe at Monoposto (Dusseldorf), and featuring cover artwork by renowned artist Gyula Havancsak, the album captures WARRANT's uncompromising vision with power and precision. Produced by frontman Jorg Juraschek, the record also features pre-production by Norman Jonas.

Alongside brand-new material, "The Speed Of Metal" includes two special highlights: "It's Up to You" - originally written in 1988, re-recorded and reborn with new energy - and "Windy City" - a powerful cover of a song by glam legends The Sweet, a lifelong dream of vocalist/bassist Juraschek.

With the addition of guitarist Adrian Weiss alongside longtime member Michael Dietz, WARRANT return to their classic four-piece lineup, delivering a wall of dual-guitar power, blistering solos, and relentless speed.

