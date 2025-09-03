Yellowcard Celebrate Their First No. 1 'Better Days'

(SRO) Alt rock favorites Yellowcard are celebrating their first-ever #1 record with "Better Days," ending the longest wait for a first leader at the format. Now comes word that it's topping the alternative radio charts for the second week in a row.

BETTER DAYS is also the title of the band's first full-length album in almost a decade. This highly anticipated album is produced in full by Travis Barker and will be available on October 10.

The single "Better Days" is an unflinching reflection on gratitude, forgiveness, perspective, and purpose. Once ubiquitous on MTV and the Billboard Hot 100, the Vans Warped Tour veterans, whose first two albums produced double-platinum and gold title tracks, sound fully recharged and revitalized in 2025. William Ryan Key, Sean Mackin, Ryan Mendez, and Josh Portman have never sounded stronger.

Violinist Mackin says: "Man it has been a wild and exciting week. After all this time in a band and being away from the band, I just never imagined that we'd ever have a number one song in anything, but it's official. At the end of the week 'Better Days' was number one at Alternative Radio. We have so many people helping us, and believing in us and rooting for us and we hear you, we feel you, we love you, and we are so grateful. Thank you for listening to 'Better Days' and our band Yellowcard."

The band agreed that making a new album was pointless unless it was the best of their career. They refused to rush the process and for the first time gave themselves permission to ask for help. Ryan Mendez invited his long-time friend Nick Long into the writing sessions and it was through Long that Barker became part of the project, coming on board to play drums and produce the whole album."

"I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed," says frontman Ryan Key who credits Barker with a significant impact on his personal and creative studio breakthroughs " I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again."

Formed in Jacksonville, FL in 1997 Yellowcard became one of the most influential bands in the 2000's alternative rock scene known for blending high energy pop punk with a signature violin twist. Their 2003 breakthrough Ocean Avenue is certified Platinum with the title track bring two times platinum. With over four million albums sold worldwide and over one billion streams the band is poised for continued success on this new endeavor. After disbanding in 2017, Yellowcard reunited in 2022 entering into a new creative era and a year packed with a global tour to support it.

Related Stories

Yellowcard's Ryan Key To Lead An Emo Takeover At Sea On Groove Cruise Miami 2026

See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video

Watch Yellowcard's 'Take What You Want' Video

A Day To Remember and Yellowcard Plot Maximum Fun Tour

News > Yellowcard