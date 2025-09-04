Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna To Host Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's New Podcast

(CSM) Today, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced an exciting new podcast, with season one hosted by legendary musician and New York Times bestselling author Kathleen Hanna, frontwoman of Bikini Kill & Le Tigre. In a first-of-its-kind partnership between two of the leading indie podcast networks, Radiotopia and Talkhouse, this collaboration is set to blend the cultural prestige of the Rock Hall with the independent spirit of the podcasting world.

Greg Harris, President & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said, "We're excited to take a meaningful step into the space with this innovative partnership with both Radiotopia and Talkhouse. Through this podcast collaboration, we're expanding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's reach and reinforcing our commitment to innovating in how we celebrate and share music culture with the world. We look forward to announcing more details soon on what is sure to be a revolutionary moment in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's history and the podcast space overall."

For the first time ever, Radiotopia and Talkhouse are joining forces to co-produce and distribute a podcast, combining their unique strengths in audio entertainment.

"Partnering with Talkhouse and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to bring this show to life is an exciting reminder of what's possible when we come together to expand our reach," said Audrey Mardavich, Executive Producer of Radiotopia from PRX. "Radiotopia has been at the forefront of championing creative voices that break the mold, and now, to be working with Kathleen Hanna, whose voice has shaped generations of artists and fans for decades, is a dream come true."

Co-Founder and Publisher of Talkhouse, Ian Wheeler, added, "We've long admired Radiotopia and were eager to find the right project to collaborate on. There's a shared ethos and an independent spirit, paired with some fairly high-level shared network insight. In the music industry, it's common for independent labels to share an artist to maximize impact, and that's exactly what we're doing here."

Host Kathleen Hanna, will bring her vast experience in the music industry and disarming sense of humor to conversations with revolutionary women in music and will put punk back into podcasting, where it began.

"Kathleen moves people and builds community. Putting punk back into podcasting means cutting through the polish with bold, loud, honest conversations," said Uli Beutter Cohen, Kathleen Hanna's manager and producing partner. "She doesn't follow trends-she's been setting them for decades. As a cultural icon across music, fashion, and feminism, Kathleen has a massive, fiercely loyal, multigenerational audience that trusts her deeply. That's exactly the kind of energy the podcast world-and the entertainment industry at large-needs right now."

The first season of the podcast will launch ahead of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will air live on Disney+ on November 8th.

