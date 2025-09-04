Black Satellite Share 'Kill For You' Video

(SRO) Black Satellite have released a music video for their new track "Kill For You", which comes from their self-released second full-length album AFTERMATH, due tomorrow, September 5.

Coming off their 2025 U.S. tour as support for Marilyn Manson, NYC-based Black Satellite artfully fuse industrial and metal influences to create a sound that's dark, edgy, and distinctly their own.

"The song explores the lengths someone will go to for those they love, and at what point that starts to border on obsession," says Larissa Vale about "Kill For You." "I like to conquer my fears in my music videos. 'Kill For You' was no exception, and in this case it was a bit more literal. The last thing I'd ever want to do is let a tarantula crawl all over my face...so I thought why not just do it?!"

AFTERMATH was self-produced along with Kane Churko (Papa Roach, In This Moment), and with mixes by veteran producer Ben Grosse (Marilyn Manson, Breaking Benjamin, Filter).

"The album explores a lot of darker themes," says Vale about the new music. "Each song is a snapshot into various personal experiences in my life and my mindset at the time. There's definitely a good mix of sonic components on the record ranging from heavier songs to more melodic ones as well."

AFTERMATH is the follow-up to the band's debut album ENDLESS, hailed by Alternative Press as one of their "12 Bands You Need To Know." AP cited "provocative sound and captivating alt-rock essence," while Billboard described the title track noted that "The sound of 'Endless' s absolutely huge...Syrupy vocal hooks abound, drizzled over whole mountain ranges of studio-shined guitar tapestries." The video for the title track has spawned over 196k views on their official YouTube page.

Since their debut, BLACK SATELLITE has toured with the likes of the aforementioned Marilyn Manson, John 5, Nita Strauss, Drowning Pool, Wednesday 13, Cradle of Filth, and Devil Driver. They've also made appearances at Metal In The Mountains Fest and Blue Ridge Rock Fest.

Related Stories

News > Black Satellite