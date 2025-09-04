d4vd Delivers 'Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem)'

(Darkroom) d4vd has partnered with Epic Games to release Fortnite's first-ever official anthem, "Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite anthem)." The highly anticipated, adrenaline-charged track is out now and will make its in-game debut in the Fortnite Shop as part of the official Fortnite Global Championship Series (FNCS) Emote and Jam Track beginning September 4 at 8 PM ET.

"Fortnite has been such a big part of my life and it's what led me to make music in the first place," says d4vd. "Being able to create the official anthem for Fortnite feels like a true full-circle moment. Fortnite gave me a space to be creative and connect with people all over the world, and that same energy is what I wanted to put into this track. It's more than a song - it's me giving back to something that's shaped my story as an artist. And even now, playing Fortnite is still my true passion."

Accompanying the release is an official music video, a stunning visual blend of animation, FNCS footage, Fortnite gameplay, and mixed-media art that pays tribute to d4vd's connection to the iconic game. WATCH HERE.

d4vd's journey from dedicated Fortnite player to multi-platinum artist with over 34 million monthly listeners is nothing short of remarkable. His career began when he started creating Fortnite montages on Youtube in 2021 and began writing original music to avoid copyright strikes on his videos. Throughout his musical journey, the genre-defying newcomer has achieved three Billboard Hot 100 hits, multiple RIAA-certified platinum songs, and coveted Billboard 21 Under 21 and Variety Young Hollywood titles.

"Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite anthem)" will serve as the soundtrack for the 2025 Fortnite Global Championship, kicking off September 6 in Lyon, France, where the world's top Fortnite players will compete for their share of over $2,001,000 in prize money. Fans can catch all the action live at twitch.tv/fortnite.

