Earl Sweatshirt Shares 'exhaust' Video

(Orienteer) Following the announcement of his world tour, Earl Sweatshirt shares the music video for Live Laugh Love album track "exhaust." Produced by Navy Blue and featuring vocals from Erykah Badu, "exhaust" joins his most recent visual offerings "Tourmaline," where Earl sing-raps about spiritual protection, love, and his responsibility as a father with hazy, cinematic flair over a looped melancholic melody and "CRISCO," which sees Earl address what fans and media had already noted: an impostor, not Earl himself, took the mic to perform at his album listening party.
On October 31st, Earl will take his celebrated discography across North America to cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, New York, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles for the 11th edition of fan-favorite carnival Camp Flog Gnaw before setting his sights on the EU and UK.
The artist pre-sale for the 50+ date tour began September 3rd at 10 AM local time and will continue to be available until Friday, September 5th at 9 AM local time. A special Spotify presale is available starting today at 10 AM local time on September 4th, through Friday, September 5th at 9 AM local time.
Earl Sweatshirt Launching The 3LWorldTour
