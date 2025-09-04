Gov't Mule Reveal Mule-O-Ween 2025 Themes

(OA) Gov't Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, has revealed the theme for Mule-O-Ween 2025, marking the return of the band's special Halloween tribute-themed shows since 2022.

This year's two-night celebration will take place Friday, October 31st in Washington, DC at the Warner Theatre and Saturday, November 1st in Philadelphia at The Met. Tickets are on sale now. The Mule-O-Ween shows will conclude Gov't Mule's Back In The Saddle Tour, which kicked off last week.

The Back In The Saddle Tour finds Gov't Mule - currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album - stopping in 29 cities throughout the East Coast and Midwest on their first big tour run since February 2024. See below for all upcoming dates and details.

Last night (September 3rd), Gov't Mule launched a series of co-headlining shows with longtime friends Tedeschi Trucks Band. The 6-date run stops in Toronto, Saratoga Springs, Boston, Chicago, and Detroit over the next week and then reconvenes on October 11th for a special show in Macon, Georgia, the home of the Allman Brothers Band (which Haynes and Derek Trucks were both members of for decades each).

September 3 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +

September 5 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC +

September 6 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

September 7 - Sidney, ME @ Bowl In the Pines %

September 9 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion +

September 10 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater +

September 12 - West Springfield, MA @ The Big E Arena #

October 10 - Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

October 11 - Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheatre +

October 12 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

October 14 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center

October 17 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

October 18 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre Outdoors

October 19 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

October 21 - Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

October 22 - Rome, GA @ The Forum River Center

October 24 - Maryville, TN @ The Shed

October 25 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion **

October 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion **

October 28 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

October 30 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

October 31 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

November 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

January 15-18, 2026 - Montego Bay, Jamaica @ Island Exodus 16

April 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave ^

+ with Tedeschi Trucks Band

% with moe.

# with JJ Grey & Mofro

** with Andy Frasco & the U.N.

^ indicates festival appearances

Related Stories

Gov't Mule Cover Tom Waits' 'Make It Rain'

News > Gov't Mule