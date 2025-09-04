Kamelot Preview 'Ascension (1995-1998)' Box Set With 'Millennium' Demo

(Chipster) US power metal luminaries Kamelot has today shared an instrumental demo of 'Millennium', taken from their forthcoming deluxe 3CD and 5 vinyl LP boxset 'Ascension (1995-1998)'. 'Ascension (1995-1998)' brings together the band's first three full-lengths and is set for release on September 19th, 2025.
Kamelot's 'Eternity', 'Dominion' and 'Siege Perilous' are brought together on vinyl for the very first time with a new remaster from Jacob Hansen (Volbeat and Epica), as well as previously unreleased demo tracks for 'Look Through These King's Eyes', 'Millennium' and 'Eternal Flame'. Having been out of print for two decades, 'Ascension 1995-1998' is a deluxe box-set package with curation handled by guitarist/songwriter Thomas Youngblood.
'Ascension 1995-1998' showcases the origins of Kamelot, from original vocalist Mark Vanderbilt's two album tenure on 'Eternity' and 'Dominion' all the way through to the introduction of long-term talismanic vocalist Roy Khan on his studio debut, 'Siege Perilous', in 1998.
Accompanying the boxset is a 20 page full-colour booklet with in-depth liner notes, featuring a fascinating insight into the band's history through interviews with Thomas Youngblood, and a full-color poster.
