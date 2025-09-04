Kneecap Plan Special One Night Only Livestream

(PIAS) Kneecap today announce the broadcast of a one-off concert LIVE and direct from Ireland across North America (and the world) on Friday, October 10. After sharing bad news for US-based fans last week, cancelling all 15 sold-out US tour dates in October 2025, Kneecap promised to return with today's special announcement.
The new October 10 gig will see the trio perform from a secret location in Ireland in the wee hours of the night, delivering a revolutionary set to the USA at 9PM EST | 6PM PST. Very special guests (all to be revealed) and further surprises to come over the coming weeks.
Whilst the gig will be available to all online, fans can gather to watch the performance broadcast onto the big screen at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on October 10, to experience the raucous crowd energy of a live KNEECAP show, and to demonstrate their solidarity and defiance. Each ticket holder will receive a screen-printed poster of the event upon entry.
Kings Theatre ticket presale begins today, September 4, at 1PM EST in the KNEECAP WhatsApp Channel. Public on sale begins Friday, September 5 at 12PM EST.
KNEECAP have shared the following statement: "USA Fenians and Fenians across the world....on October 10th we will be with you LIVE and direct from Ireland.
"We were not willing to allow this British witch-hunt stop us playing to tens of thousands of fans across the US so have a very special gig to bring to you from Ireland.
"Join us on October 10th for much more than a gig....it is a moment for us all to stand together in defiance and solidarity.
"We will broadcast across the world at 9pm EST (6pm PST) on October 10th. It will also be shown in Kings Theatre, Brooklyn.
"It will be fully LIVE and uncensored by those who wish to silence us.
"Fans in NYC can gather together at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn where the gig will be broadcast in the historic venue on a giant screen on stage. Every ticket holder will also receive a one-off screen printed poster of the event on entry. There will be a special merch stand as well as support TBA." Find more details about tickets here
Kneecap Recruit Derry Girls' Jamie-Lee O'Donnell For 'Sayonara' Video
KNEECAP Share 'The Recap' Video
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
Parmalee Launching The Feels Like Home Tour- Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition- Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula- more
Watch Dave Stewart Perform 'Dave Does Dylan' on PBS- d4vd Delivers 'Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem)'- sombr's Tour Upgrades and Sells Out- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Team Up For 'End Of You
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set
Naked Raygun, Alkaline Trio, and Screeching Weasel Lead Riot Fest's 20th Anniversary Shows
Boz Scaggs Taking 'Detour' With First New Album in 7 Years
The Veer Union Return With 'Caught In The Crossfire' Video
The Happy Fits Share Immersive 'Black Hole' Video
DED Preview 'RESENT' Album With 'Purpose: Be Myself' Video
Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna To Host Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's New Podcast