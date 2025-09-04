Mike Tramp Reimagines Ozzy Osbourne Inspired 'All Burn In Hell'

(FP) Mike Tramp is pleased to share his new reimagination of "All Burn In Hell" from the upcoming album 'Songs of White Lion - Vol. III,' due out on September 19th via Frontiers Music Srl. "All Burn In Hell" arrives accompanied by an official visualizer.
Speaking about "All Burn In Hell," Mike comments: "While the rock world is still mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, a giant in every chapter of the rock'n'roll book, I am reminded of how much Vito Bratta and myself, we're listing to Ozzy's 'Blizzard of Oz' and 'Diary of a Madman,' while writing the 'Fight To Survive' album, and there is no denying that the spirt and influence of Ozzy is deep within 'All Burn In Hell.' R.I.P Ozzy, and thank you!"
Tramp, the unmistakable voice and principal songwriter of White Lion, concludes his heartfelt trilogy with 'Songs of White Lion - Vol. III,' a powerful and deeply personal tribute to one of the most iconic bands of the 1980s melodic hard rock scene.
Tramp speaks on how this series of recordings came together: "For me, the point of re-recording the old classic White Lion songs was all about letting the audience know HOW the band would sound if they come to see us live. Bringing the sound up today and away from a world no more. When I started with 'Vol. I' I must admit, I never thought I'd do 'Vol. II' and now 'Vol. III.' But having done it all now, makes all the more sense to me. If I have to be active playing White Lion in 2025 and onward, there's got to be a natural progression in every way. That is exactly what this Trilogy is all about.
In this final installment, Tramp revisits and reimagines ten more essential songs from the White Lion catalog, bringing them back to life with the passion, perspective, and authenticity that only decades of experience can deliver.
Once again backed by his trusted bandmates - Marcus Nand (guitar), Claus Langeskov (bass), and Morten Hellborn (drums) - Tramp offers fresh yet respectful renditions of these classic tracks, capturing their spirit while elevating them with a more refined, seasoned sound.
