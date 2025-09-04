Oasis Share 'Wonderwall' Live From Dublin

(PPM) Last week, the Oasis Live '25 Tour finally hit the United States, landing in Chicago to a wave of acclaim and adoration from fans and media alike as Rolling Stone confirmed, "Oasis finally conquer America at first U.S. show in 17 years." As the Live '25 tour continues to be a roaring success, Oasis release "Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August '25)."

The track was recorded on Saturday, August 16th, during the first of two sold-out nights at Dublin's Croke Park. Oasis performed to over 160,000 fans in Ireland, with the shows marking the band's first performances in Ireland since 2009, in what has since been named the "most celebratory concert in Irish music history" (Dublin Live).

Oasis have now completed 22 dates of their 41 date Oasis Live '25 Tour. Described as the "biggest rock comeback in history" by The Sunday Times, fans and critics alike have shown unprecedented support for what is considered "the cultural moment of the year - possibly even the decade" by Rolling Stone UK.

The release of "Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August '25)" comes during the North American leg of the band's sold-out world tour. They've so far completed five sold-out shows across Toronto, Chicago, and East Rutherford, and have two nights coming up at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles this Saturday and Sunday. The tour then continues with two nights in Mexico City before returning for their sixth and seventh nights at London's iconic Wembley Stadium.

Beyond the Live '25 tour, Oasis fever continues to takeover the UK charts. Ahead of the Dublin shows, Oasis reclaimed their Number 1 spot in the Official UK Album Charts as singles compilation album Time Flies... 1994-2009 shot to the top of the chart for the third week in 2025. In the same week, their classic album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, charted at Number 3, while their essential 1994 debut Definitely Maybe rounded out the triple at Number 7. (What's The Story) Morning Glory? has now been certified 18x Platinum by the BPI in recognition of more than 5.4 million domestic sales.

The release of "Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August '25)" follows "Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August '25)," "Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July '25)," "Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July '25)," and "Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August '25)."

