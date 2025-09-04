Parmalee Launching The Feels Like Home Tour

(BBR) Parmalee today announces their highly anticipated 2025 "Feels Like Home" Tour, bringing their signature Southern charm, stadium-ready hooks, and arena-sized energy to fans across the nation. Kicking off September 12 in Norfolk, Virgina, the "Feel Like Home" Tour comes hot on the heels of the band's vibrant stunner "Cowgirl" that's currently Top 20 and heating up the country radio charts.

Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and lifelong friend Josh McSwain, Parmalee has been a household name and headliner status for years, following four back-to-back #1s at country radio and being recognized as the most played country act by Billboard in 2022 for their iconic love song "Take My Name."

"There's no better feeling than being on the road, playing for the fans who've been with us from the start and the new ones we meet every night," says lead singer Matt Thomas. "This tour is all about that connection - feeling like home no matter where we are."

Named after the band's anthemic fan-favorite track "Feels Like Home" off their latest album Fell In Love With A Cowgirl - the tour - like the song - will deliver triumphant, sing-along choruses, perfectly capturing the nostalgic, feel-good energy fans expect at a Parmalee show.

With over 1.6 billion on-demand streams, five #1 smashes plus a growing list of platinum singles, Parmalee has cemented their place as a hit-making powerhouse and live-concert favorite.

Related Stories

Parmalee To Debut 'Cowgirl' On TODAY Show

Stream Parmalee's New Song 'Feels Like Home'

Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'

Parmalee Score Their 5th No. 1 With 'Gonna Love You'

News > Parmalee