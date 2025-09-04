Peter Frampton And Warren Haynes The Art Of Music TV Episode Premieres This Weekend

Frampton and Haynes at The Metropolitan Museum of Art - Photo Credit: Jim Belmon courtesy Jensen Communications Frampton and Haynes at The Metropolitan Museum of Art - Photo Credit: Jim Belmon courtesy Jensen Communications

(Jensen) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, GRAMMY Award-winning musician and one of the most celebrated artists in rock history, Peter Frampton, is the latest artist featured in the new public television series The Art of Music premiering September 6, 2025. Filmed in front of a live invited audience at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Frampton is interviewed by guitarist, singer and songwriter Warren Haynes.

As part of this unique series, Haynes led a conversation with Frampton about his musical journey, sharing insights into his creative processes. The discussion intertwined some of Frampton's timeless hits such as "Do You Feel Like We Do", "Baby I Love Your Way", and "Show Me The Way".

"It was wonderful performing for The Art of Music series, it's such a unique way of putting art and music together and to have done this at The Met, what an honor," says Frampton.

The Art of Music, created and executive produced by iMaggination's Don Maggi, was created to give viewers a rare look inside the artists' lives and their creative practice at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art. In this episode, after nearly 50 years since Frampton Comes Alive! was released, which remains one of the top-selling live records of all time-selling over 17 million worldwide, the celebrated guitarist shares stories about his vast catalog and significant moments in his career.

"We're excited to share this new episode of The Art of Music featuring Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes," says Maggi. "The combination of these two legends together on stage within the walls of the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art offers audiences a unique and intimate look inside Frampton's historic journey through storytelling and performance."

Frampton's episode of The Art of Music will air on public television stations nationwide beginning September 6, 2025. Fans may also watch on The Art of Music website or stream on the PBS app.

The national public television World Channel will air the episode Saturday, October 4 at 7pm ET, with a repeat on Monday October 6 at 5am ET (adjust by time zone). Visit worldchannel.org to find your local World Channel station. The program will air on the All Arts Channel and on the All Arts app in the New York Metro area on Saturday, October 25 at 9 pm.

