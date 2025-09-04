Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Team Up For 'End Of You

(The Oriel Company) Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante - three of rock's most prominent signature voices - join forces on a brand new single, "End of You," out now via Sumerian Records. Alongside the song, the trio also share an absolutely badass music video.
"End of You" is a musical tour de force from three artists at the top of their game. Last week, they teased the project with a cryptic joint Instagram post, creating major anticipation.
In the accompanying video, Poppy, Amy and Courtney conjure powerful dark energy and even more powerful messages as they sing "the end of you is the start of life for me."
