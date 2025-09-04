sombr's U.S Tour Upgrades and Sells Out Immediately

(hrpr) sombr has debuted at the top of Spotify's Global Debut Albums chart with his highly anticipated album I Barely Know Her, released via Warner Records on August 22. Continuing his momentous rise, the 10-track debut features Billboard Hot 100 hits "back to friends," "undressed" and "12 to 12," each continuing to climb the charts including Top 40 Radio, Global and U.S. Spotify Charts, the UK Official Singles Chart, as well as Alternative Radio where he peaked at #1 faster than any new artist of the last decade, also taking the #1 spot at Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs following Billie Eilish's year long run.
Due to unprecedented demand, sombr announced last week upgraded venues for the majority of the North American tour dates. Tickets went on sale the following day, and all 119,000 new tickets sold out almost instantly. The upgrades include two nights at New York City's Rooftop at Pier 17 and two nights at Los Angeles' Shrine Expo Hall, in addition to previously sold out dates at The Fonda in LA and NY's Brooklyn Steel.
I Barely Know Her was written entirely by sombr and co-produced by the 20-year-old artist alongside esteemed, legendary producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, The Replacements), and follows news of him making his award show debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, performing live from New York on September 7, where he is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Alternative for "back to friends," and Song of Summer for "12 to 12." MTV also announced sombr as their Global PUSH Artist for the month of September.
A New York City-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr-born Shane Boose-started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit "Caroline" (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 400 million monthly streams across platforms. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music-all of which is self-written and co-produced by the artist himself, and released via Warner Records.
NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES
September 21-Sing Out Loud Festival 2025-Saint Augustine, FL
September 22-Firefly Distillery-Charleston, SC - SOLD OUT*
September 24-Nashville Municipal Auditorium-Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT*
September 26-Andrew J. Brady Music Center-Cincinnati, OH - SOLD OUT*
September 28-Masonic Temple Theatre-Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT*
September 29-Eagles Ballroom-Milwaukee, WI - SOLD OUT*
September 30-Palace Theatre-St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUT*
October 2-Radius-Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT*
October 3-Newport Music Hall-Columbus, OH - SOLD OUT*
October 5-Peterson Events Center-Pittsburgh, PA - SOLD OUT*
October 6-Phoenix Concert Theatre-Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT
October 8-Leader Bank Pavillion-Boston, MA - SOLD OUT*
October 9-The Rooftop at Pier 17-New York, NY - SOLD OUT*
October 10-The Rooftop at Pier 17-New York, NY - SOLD OUT*
October 12-The Met Philadelphia-Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT*
October 13-The Anthem-Washington, D.C. - SOLD OUT*
October 15-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT*
October 17-Credit Union of Texas Event Center-Allen, TX - SOLD OUT*
October 18-Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater-Austin, TX - SOLD OUT
October 20-Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO - SOLD OUT*
October 21-The Complex-Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT
October 24-Wamu Theater-Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT*
October 25-Theater of the Clouds, Moda Center-Portland, OR - SOLD OUT*
October 27-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium-San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT*
October 28-Shrine Expo Hall-Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT*
October 29-Shrine Expo Hall-Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT*
October 31-The Van Buren-Phoenix, AZ - SOLD OUT
November 1-Fox Theater Pomona-Pomona, CA - SOLD OUT
November 2-The Fonda Theatre-Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT
November 5-Brooklyn Steel-New York, NY - SOLD OUT
November 6-Brooklyn Steel-New York, NY - SOLD OUT
*UPGRADED VENUE
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND
December 2-Auckland Town Hall-Auckland, NZ - SOLD OUT
December 4-Festival Hall Melbourne-Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT
December 6-Spilt Milk Festival-Ballarat, VIC
December 7-Spilt Milk Festival-Perth, WA
December 9-Hordern Pavilion-Sydney, NSW - SOLD OUT
December 11-Fortitude Music Hall-Brisbane, QLD - SOLD OUT
December 13-Spilt Milk Festival-Canberra, ACT
|December 14-Spilt Milk Festival-Gold Coast, QLD
2026 UK/EU TOUR DATES
February 10-Annexet-Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT
February 11-KB Hallen-Copenhagen, Denmark - SOLD OUT
February 13-Inselpark Arena-Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUT
February 15-Stodola-Warsaw, Poland - SOLD OUT
February 16-Forum Karlin-Prague, Czech Republic -SOLD OUT
February 18-Gasometer-Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT
February 19-Tonhalle-Munich, Germany - SOLD OUT
February 20-Halle 622-Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT
February 22-Alcatraz-Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT
February 24-Riviera-Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT
February 25-Razzmatazz-Barcelona, Spain -SOLD OUT
February 27-Salle Pleyel-Paris, France - SOLD OUT
March 2-AFAS Live-Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
March 4-Columbiahalle-Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT
March 5-Palladium-Cologne, Germany - SOLD OUT
March 6-AB-Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT
March 8-O2 Academy Brixton-London, UK - SOLD OUT
March 12-Academy-Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT
March 13-O2 Academy-Birmingham, UK - SOLD OUT
March 15-O2 Academy-Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT
March 16-3Arena-Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT
