Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set

(PFA) With the band recently celebrating the Gold and soon to be Platinum certification for their single "Push It," metal icons Static-X are releasing a 25th anniversary edition of their legendary debut Wisconsin Death Trip. Released in 1999, the album introduced the world to the iconic lineup of Wayne Static, Koichi Fukuda, Tony Campos and Ken Jay.

Spawning unforgettable hits as "Push It," " I'm With Stupid" and "Bled For Days," the album found its way into pop culture through music videos, multiple video games and inclusion on various movie soundtracks. Years after its release, the album still find new audiences with Metal Hammer declaring the album one of the "Top 20 best metal albums of 1999" in 2021.

The anniversary edition - Wisconsin Death Trip (25th Anniversary Corrosive Edition) - is the ultimate death trip, containing 2 handmade, orange and black eclipse vinyl with remastered versions of the original album audio, presented in a comprehensive box set, filled with bonus tracks and never seen artwork available worldwide on December 12. The band reunited with the original producer Ulrich Wild as well as original photographer Exum to deliver a whole new experience for the album. The album has been remastered by Wild, and a second disc of demos, alternate versions and rare tracks are included making the album total runtime over an hour and eleven minutes. Exum unearthed hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the shoot and the band have used them to completely redesign the packaging. Limited edition deluxe versions include signed prints, laser engraved ID tag, ID bracelet with QR code linking to the full 8mm BTS video footage of the Wisconsin Death Trip photo shoot, pill bottle, stickers and more and is only available at www.static-x.com.

Related Stories

Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'

Static-X Announce 2025 Tour with GWAR, dope and A Killer's Confession

Static-X To Play 'Stripped Down, Bare Bones' Wisconsin Death Trip Club Shows

'Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X' Trailer Released

News > Static-X