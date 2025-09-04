T. Graham Brown Welcomes Radney Foster To LIVE WIRE

(2911) T. Graham Brown returns with the latest episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58), starting Wednesday, September 03 at 10/9c PM.

This episode features a special interview with singer-songwriter and hitmaker, Radney Foster. Foster launched his solo career in 1992 with the release of 'Del Rio, TX 1959,' an album that produced four consecutive Top 40 singles and has since built an impressive catalog. In total, Foster has charted thirteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, highlighted by the Top Ten hits "Just Call Me Lonesome" and "Nobody Wins." His songwriting has also been embraced by artists such as Gary Allan, Sara Evans, Keith Urban, Hootie & the Blowfish, and Jack Ingram.

"Summer may be coming to a close, but LIVE WIRE is still going strong," shares Brown. "It's always a blast sharing my favorite live tunes from some of my closest friends. Radney Foster's been a buddy for years, and it's always a great time when we get to hang out for a bit. You never know what we are going to talk about."

Airing throughout September, the show will feature live performances from legendary artists, including Mel McDaniel, Mel Tillis, Tim McGraw, Moe Bandy, and T. Graham Brown, as well as an exclusive interview with Radney Foster. Tune in for rare live recordings and untold stories from some of your favorite stars. LIVE WIRE is also available anytime on-demand through the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW for listeners with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Additional airings in September include:

Wednesday, September 03 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, September 04 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, September 07 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, September 16 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, September 18 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, September 20 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, September 21 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, September 22 @ 12 pm ET

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more.

Related Stories

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Tanya Tucker To LIVE WIRE

Lacy J. Dalton Guests On T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE

Junior Brown On New Episode Of T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Travis Tritt To LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country

News > T. Graham Brown