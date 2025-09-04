The Cult Announce Vinyl Reissues

(Speakeasy) The Cult reissue two of their acclaimed albums, Choice of Weapon and Hidden City, on vinyl on Oct. 17 via Cooking Vinyl. Originally released in 2012 and 2016 respectively, the albums form part of a trilogy that witnessed the rebirth of the band with Record Collector dubbing Choice of Weapon "their best album in years," and The Guardian noting Hidden City features "the strongest Cult songs in years" in a four-star review.

Available now for pre-order here, Choice of Weapon arrives as a 2LP limited-edition color-in-color effect vinyl (LP1: red/black vinyl, LP2: purple.black vinyl). Hidden City has been newly remastered for vinyl by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound and is presented as a 2LP set (LP1: red vinyl and LP2: white vinyl).

Choice of Weapon was recorded in the California desert with Chris Goss (Queens of the Stone Age, Masters of Reality) at the helm and finished by long-time collaborator Bob Rock who first worked with the band on Sonic Temple. Driven by the lead single "For the Animals," Choice of Weapon earned iTunes' Rock Album of the Year in 2012 and debuted at #1 on the UK Rock Chart. Out of print since the original pressing, it has become one of The Cult's most sought-after modern releases.

Hidden City, The Cult's tenth studio album was also produced by Rock. Introduced by the sonic assault of "Dark Energy," the 12-track collection is a master class in space and time, showcasing a band in its absolute prime.

The band embarks on a North American tour next month, with the special performances featuring two sets each night: one from the band's post-punk origins as Death Cult, and another spanning The Cult's stories discography.

Related Stories

The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture

Rage Revisit 'Straight To Hell' With New 2025 Version

KPop Demon Hunters' 'Golden' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Kpop Demon Hunters And 'Golden' Continue Chart Dominance

News > The Cult