The Happy Fits Share Immersive 'Black Hole' Video

(MPG) The Happy Fits released today their riotous new single "Black Hole" along with an immersive official video. The track is the latest to release off their upcoming album Lovesick, due out September 19th.

Over a bed of anthemic guitars, theatrical strings, and an earworm chorus, "Black Hole" explores what happens when we surrender our sense of self to meet the needs of another, watching helplessly as a relationship that once brought such light and joy slowly descends into a source of frustration and regret.

"I learned through this experience that no matter how badly you may want to help someone, if they're unwilling to accept it, you have to let go," explained frontman Calvin Langman. "Otherwise, you'll just keep giving more and more of yourself until you get whittled down to nothing."

"Black Hole" follows the release of the album's brooding, orchestral opening track "Do You See Me?," which prompted Melodic Magazine to proclaim "The Happy Fits have done it again: The New Jersey natives spoil fans with another beautiful single." It was preceded by the intoxicating "Wild In Love," which FLOOD Magazine raved "captures the 'unhinged' energy at the core of the LP" while hailing its "giddy dance-punk rhythms and new wave choruses." The "radiant, raucous, and hopelessly romantic" (Atwood Magazine) lead single "Everything You Do" is also out now as well as the gritty, chip-on-the-shoulder rocker "Cruel Power" that Earmilk stated "continues the band's fun streak fueled by engrossing guitars and punchy drumming."

