The Veer Union Return With 'Caught In The Crossfire' Video

(AS) The Veer Union are back with a vengeance, unleashing their brand new track "Caught in the Crossfire" via Arising Empire. The hard-hitting single blends crushing riffs, soaring hooks, and the emotional intensity that has defined the band's career since breaking through with their 2008 hit "Seasons."

With over 290,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, more than 200 million global streams, and a track record of 12 Billboard Rock Radio Top 40 hits, The Veer Union continue to prove why they are an enduring presence in the rock world.

"Caught in the Crossfire" marks the latest chapter from the band's upcoming full-length album Reinvention, set for release on February 20, 2026.

With "Caught in the Crossfire" out now and Reinvention on the horizon, The Veer Union are showing no signs of slowing down - and this new anthem is proof they're ready for their next era.

