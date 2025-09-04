Tiara Thomas Delivers 'A Hug' With New Video

(PR) Tiara Thomas, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter, returns with "A Hug," a raw, emotionally charged R&B track that captures the duality of her artistry. Known for co-writing modern classics like H.E.R.'s "Damage" and "Intimidated," Tiara continues carving out her own lane with music that is equal parts vulnerable and unapologetically bold.

"A Hug" blends smooth, soulful vocals with sharp, rhythmic flows as Tiara pivots seamlessly between singing and rapping, showcasing the full scope of her talent. A moody counterpoint to the sweetness of her previous single "Kiss Me," the track channels anger, vulnerability, and emotional exhaustion, offering a darker glimpse into the rollercoaster of feelings that will shape her upcoming album.

"This song came from a real place of frustration," Tiara says. "It's about when you're tired of love being complicated, when all you really want is something as simple as a hug, but the emotions underneath are messy, raw, and sometimes petty. I wanted that duality to come through in both the lyrics and delivery."

Following her 2023 single "Hit You Right Back" featuring Tone Stith and 2024's lighthearted "Kiss Me," "A Hug" signals a striking new chapter in Tiara's evolution, one where honesty and emotional complexity take center stage.

