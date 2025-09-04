Trace Nixon Shares 'Ready For The Takin' (When You Are)'

(PR) "Ready For The Takin' (When You Are)," the latest music from up-and-coming Country traditionalist Trace Nixon, is a song about possibilities. "It's not a full-fledged cheatin' song," says the 6'2" entertainer from Virginia. "But it really wants to be."

It's a song that holds great personal meaning for Trace who wrote the song with his father, Nick. "Dad started this back in the late '90s," Trace recalls. "I always liked what he had, so a few months before I recorded my EP we took a run at finishing it. I'm really proud of where it ended up."

The track, from Nixon's upcoming October 3 project release, HAND ME DOWN NAME, pulls the listener in with a rolling rhythm. The instrumentation shows a touch of the singer's Bluegrass heritage and gives him a chance to point his pickin' power in that direction. Recorded at Dark Horse Studios in Franklin, Tennessee, the track was produced by William Gawley [Taylor Hicks (American Idol), Jake Ybarra, Taylor McCall (BMG)] and engineered by Bryce Roberts [Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard]. The project features Nixon on acoustic guitar, along with the talents of top-tier studio players Shawn Fitcher (drums), Dave Flint (electric guitar), Deanie Richardson (fiddle), Tony Paoletta (steel guitar), Dave Francis (bass), and Chris Nole (piano). Billy Thomas, Wendy Newcomer, and Dani Flowers [Sister Sadie] added supportive background vocals.

Nixon has been touring all summer building excitement for the upcoming EP, and he heads in to Fall with a slew of appearances at festivals, fairs and more:

Sept 4 - Crozet, VA - Pro Re Nata Music Hall (private)

Sept 6 - Crozet, VA - Pro Re Nata Music Hall (EP pre-release party)

Sept 12 - Lexington, VA - Rockbridge Regional County Fair

Sept 13 - Hanover, VA - Virginia Craft Beer Festival

Sept 19 - Richmond, VA - Short Pump Pour House

Sept 20 - Burgess, VA - Easy Wind Farms Music Festival (Headliner)

Sept 27 - Roseland, VA (private)

Oct 2 - Nashville, TN - WSMV-TV "Today In Nashville"

Oct 4 - Midlothian, VA - Hidden Wit Brewery

Oct 10 - Crozet, VA - Pro Re Nata Music Hall

Oct 11 - Hanover, VA (private)

Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - The Local "Porchlight Pickers"

Oct 15 - Mt Juliet, TN - Hillside Hangout

Oct 18 - Dinwiddie, VA - Dinwiddie County Fair (Headliner)

Oct 24 - Richmond, VA - Scotty's Taphouse

Oct 25 - Williamsburg, VA - Precarious Beer Hall Festival (Headliner)

Related Stories

Trace Nixon Announces Debut EP 'Hand Me Down Name'

Trace Nixon Streaming New Track 'Love Lost Has Been'

News > Trace Nixon