Vance Joy Shares 'Divine Feelings' Video

(Atlantic) Vance Joy returns today with his euphoric new single, "Divine Feelings," available now. The first track from "Divine Feelings"/"Fascination In The Dark," a brand new double A-sided single due in October, "Divine Feelings" marks his first solo studio recording since his acclaimed third album, 2022's In Our Own Sweet Time and recent collaborations like 2023's "Everybody Needs Someone" with Noah Cyrus and this year's "Wherever You Are" with Shouse.

An ode to the head rush of profound connection, the song sees the Melbourne, Australia-born artist tapping into that marvelous, joyful and universal experience of first crossing paths with someone truly monumental. For Vance Joy, a fateful moment in 2019 sealed the trajectory of his future. While walking through Barcelona's Gothic Quarter, he crossed paths with a dark-haired girl who would soon reveal herself to be his soulmate and, as of June 2023, his beloved wife. To bring "Divine Feelings" to life, Vance Joy worked alongside longtime collaborator Dave Bassett (with whom he also co-wrote worldwide hits such as "Lay It On Me" and "Saturday Sun") in the hills of Barcelona, where they devoted themselves to capturing that special feeling of that glorious first encounter.

The song arrives alongside a cinematic music video directed by filmmaker W.A.M Bleakley. An homage to a modern-day Australian Bonnie and Clyde, the visual follows actors Erana James (We Are Dangerous, The Wilds, The Changeover) and Tom Wilson (Heartbreak High, Latecomers, Ladies In Black) through outback Australia as they outrun and outsmart police and hole up in a shady regional motel. The couple's chemistry is undeniable, as viewers take a passenger seat in their romantic escapade.

Vance Joy is currently sharing "Divine Feelings" with his devoted fans on a just-underway North American headline tour, continuing tonight at Portland, ME's Thompson's Point and then traveling through late September. He will be accompanied throughout the run by a variety of special guests, including Evan Honer (September 3-10), Sammy Rae & The Friends (September 16-18), Hazlett (September 22-26), Jonah Kagen (September 3-26), and Kyle Schuesler (September 3-26). In addition, he is slated for a number of additional dates including a one-night-only event with The Lumineers at Washington, DC's Nationals Park (September 6) as well as top-billed festival appearances at Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond (September 13), St. Augustine, FL's Sing Out Loud Festival (September 20), and Ocean City, MD's Oceans Calling (September 28).

