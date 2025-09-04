Watch Dave Stewart Perform 'Dave Does Dylan' on PBS

(MC) Beginning today, Dave Stewart - the highly acclaimed Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Songwriter Hall of Famer, Eurythmics co-founder, producer and renowned songwriter - kicks off season two of Recorded Live at Analog.
Stewart plays well-known favorites from Dylan like "Lay Lady Lady," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" and "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright," as well as deep cuts like "Emotionally Yours" from Dylan's 1985 record Empire Burlesque and "Spanish Harlem Incident" from Another Side of Bob Dylan.
Nashville's own Lockeland Strings join him for most of the show, lending brightness and emotion to the compositions. Stewart is also joined by Mickey Raphael, Willie Nelson's harmonica player of more than 50 years. The duo end the show with a stirring rendition of "To Ramona," featuring a solo from Raphael. View a trailer for the intimate performance here.
Earlier this year, Stewart released Dave Does Dylan across all streaming platforms via Surfdog Records. The 14-song homage to Bob Dylan, originally released this year as an exclusive Record Store Day vinyl, features Stewart's raw, inspired renditions of Dylan's most iconic songs.
