Watch Dream Theater's New 'Bend The Clock' Video

(PFA) With their upcoming US tour about to kick-off this week, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater is releasing a music video for the fan-favorite, critically-acclaimed track "Bend The Clock."
The song comes from the band's chart-topping 16th studio album, Parasomnia, and showcases that the iconic lineup of James LaBrie [vocals], John Petrucci [guitar], John Myung [bass], Jordan Rudess [keyboards] and Mike Portnoy [drums] haven't missed a beat.
The song is slower tempo with an emotive lyrical message by LaBrie and an unforgettable guitar solo by Petrucci that is destined to be a standout on their upcoming tour. The music video for the song is a haunting visual directed by Erez Bader and continues the bands' tradition of releasing engaging visuals as companion pieces to their music.
Dream Theater returns to the road this week continuing their An Evening With Dream Theater run that will celebrate the band's recent chart-topping 16th studio album, Parasomnia. Dream Theater will be performing their latest album in its entirety, as well as performing the entire 7-movement masterpiece "A Change of Seasons" for the first time since Mike Portnoy's return as well as other classics and fan favorites from their catalog. The tour is scheduled for 30 cities across the United States and kicks off September 5th in Reading, PA and runs through October 25th where it wraps in Long Island, NY. The tour will make stops in Orlando, FL; Detroit, MI; Kansas City, MO and Providence, RI among others and promises to be an unforgettable evening of music. More information on all tickets and VIP packages can be found at https://dreamtheater.net/tour/.
An Evening With Dream Theater Parasomnia 2025 Tour
September 5 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC
September 6 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
September 9 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston PAC
September 10 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound Amphitheater
September 12 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
September 13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
September 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy (40th Anniversary Tour Rescheduled Date)
September 16 - Charlotte, NC - Owens Auditorium
September 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
September 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life (Festival)
September 21 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
September 22 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater
September 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
September 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
September 27 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
September 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
October 3 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock (Festival)
October 4 - Oceanside, CA - Frontwave Arena
October 5 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Terrace Theater
October 7 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater
October 8 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
October 11 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
October 13 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
October 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
October 17 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond
October 18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
October 20 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
October 22 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium
October 23 - Schenectady, NY - Proctor's Theatre
October 25 - Long Island, NY - Nassau Coliseum
Dream Theater Announce Parasomnia: The Graphic Album
Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour
Dream Theater Take Fans On Tour With 'Midnight Messiah' Video
Dream Theater Dedicated Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam (2024 In Review)
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
Parmalee Launching The Feels Like Home Tour- Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition- Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula- more
Watch Dave Stewart Perform 'Dave Does Dylan' on PBS- d4vd Delivers 'Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem)'- sombr's Tour Upgrades and Sells Out- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Team Up For 'End Of You
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set
Naked Raygun, Alkaline Trio, and Screeching Weasel Lead Riot Fest's 20th Anniversary Shows
Boz Scaggs Taking 'Detour' With First New Album in 7 Years
The Veer Union Return With 'Caught In The Crossfire' Video
The Happy Fits Share Immersive 'Black Hole' Video
DED Preview 'RESENT' Album With 'Purpose: Be Myself' Video
Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna To Host Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's New Podcast