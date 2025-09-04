Watch Dream Theater's New 'Bend The Clock' Video

(PFA) With their upcoming US tour about to kick-off this week, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater is releasing a music video for the fan-favorite, critically-acclaimed track "Bend The Clock."

The song comes from the band's chart-topping 16th studio album, Parasomnia, and showcases that the iconic lineup of James LaBrie [vocals], John Petrucci [guitar], John Myung [bass], Jordan Rudess [keyboards] and Mike Portnoy [drums] haven't missed a beat.

The song is slower tempo with an emotive lyrical message by LaBrie and an unforgettable guitar solo by Petrucci that is destined to be a standout on their upcoming tour. The music video for the song is a haunting visual directed by Erez Bader and continues the bands' tradition of releasing engaging visuals as companion pieces to their music.

Dream Theater returns to the road this week continuing their An Evening With Dream Theater run that will celebrate the band's recent chart-topping 16th studio album, Parasomnia. Dream Theater will be performing their latest album in its entirety, as well as performing the entire 7-movement masterpiece "A Change of Seasons" for the first time since Mike Portnoy's return as well as other classics and fan favorites from their catalog. The tour is scheduled for 30 cities across the United States and kicks off September 5th in Reading, PA and runs through October 25th where it wraps in Long Island, NY. The tour will make stops in Orlando, FL; Detroit, MI; Kansas City, MO and Providence, RI among others and promises to be an unforgettable evening of music. More information on all tickets and VIP packages can be found at https://dreamtheater.net/tour/.

An Evening With Dream Theater Parasomnia 2025 Tour

September 5 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC

September 6 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

September 9 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston PAC

September 10 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound Amphitheater

September 12 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

September 13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

September 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy (40th Anniversary Tour Rescheduled Date)

September 16 - Charlotte, NC - Owens Auditorium

September 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

September 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life (Festival)

September 21 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

September 22 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater

September 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

September 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

September 27 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

September 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

October 3 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock (Festival)

October 4 - Oceanside, CA - Frontwave Arena

October 5 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Terrace Theater

October 7 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater

October 8 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

October 11 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

October 13 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

October 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

October 17 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

October 18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

October 20 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

October 22 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium

October 23 - Schenectady, NY - Proctor's Theatre

October 25 - Long Island, NY - Nassau Coliseum

