Annie Bosko Shares 'Honkey Tonk Heartbeat' To Announce California Cowgirl Album

(EBM) Annie Bosko is stepping into a new chapter with her debut album, California Cowgirl, arriving October 3 via QHMG/Stone Country Records. Growing up a farmer's daughter, the collection reflects her West Coast roots that run deep in the heart of California's agricultural country while blending her love of timeless storytelling with a sound that's equal parts confident and catchy.

"California Cowgirl is a colorful tapestry woven from the threads of my life - with a fabric for everyone," shares Bosko. "From the grit of growing up a farmer's daughter to the faith that's kept me chasing my dreams, this album reveals both the tender and the tough sides of who I am. It carries the pioneer spirit of the West, the heartbeat of the American dream and a Golden State glow with country soul."

To accompany today's announcement, Bosko also releases a new studio version of "Honky Tonk Heartbeat," a track fans may recognize from Ariat's buzzed-about "Line-Men Dancing" campaign, featuring fellow Ariat ambassador and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Penned by Bosko specifically for the campaign, Purdy leads his center Jake Brendel, retired tight end Bear Pascoe and a squad of Stanford University linemen in a choreographed line dance, bringing "Honky Tonk Heartbeat (Football Line-Men Dance)" to life:

He's a 24/7, 365

Sun up til sun down

Man on the grind

But every now and then, he's gotta cut loose

Mud on his cleats and Ariat boots

When that fiddle kicks in like a 99 drive

He's comin' alive

1, 2, 3 step

Tip your hat, dip it back

Show 'em what them boots are for

Cross over, heel, toe

Gold buckle, do-si-do

Touchdown, go for the score

When he hears that ole 6 string

He's just like the first string

First one out on the floor

From tailgates to city streets

He got that honky tonky heartbeat

Working with producers Trent Willmon and David "Messy" Mescon, and writing alongside the likes of Mescon, Jeffrey Steele, Bridgette Tatum, Danny Myrick, Terri Jo Box and more, Bosko co-wrote over half the songs found on California Cowgirl, including the already released title track, "God Winks, "Tequila Time," "Country Girls! (Who Run the World)" and "Heartburn" featuring Dwight Yoakam. The project also features tracks penned by Lainey Wilson, Garth Brooks and Hannah Dasher.

Bosko will join Dolly Parton for Dolly: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on December 10, following her album release party on October 3 at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. She is also set for a headlining performance at Nashville Dance Fest this Sunday, September 7 and a date supporting Jessica Simpson at Genesee Theatre on Saturday, September 20.

California Cowgirl Tracklisting:

Writers in italics

1. Watch Me (Annie Bosko, Jet Harvey, Rachel Thibodeau, Michael Wilkes)

2. California Cowgirl (Annie Bosko, Jason Sellers, Terri Jo Box, Lance Miller)

3. Rolling Stone (Annie Bosko, Chuck Cannon)

4. God Winks (Annie Bokso, Rachel Thibodeau, Jet Harvey, Michael Wilkes)

5. Bright & Blue Sky (Annie Bosko, Bridgette Tatum, David Mescon)

6. Old Friends (feat. Darius Rucker) (Annie Bosko, Rob Hatch, David Mescon)

7. Tequila Time (Annie Bosko, David Mescon, Bridgette Tatum)

8. Cowboy Up (Intro)

9. Cowboy Up (Annie Bosko, Danny Myrick)

10. Better Than You (with Joe Nichols) (Derek George, John Pierce)

11. Maliblue (Annie Bosko, Bridgette Tatum, David Mescon)

12. Fighter (Annie Bosko, Monica Madrid, Danny Myrick)

13. Country Girls! (Who Run the World) (Annie Bosko, Bridgette Tatum, David Mescon)

14. Honky Tonk Heartbeat (Jet Harvey, David Mescon, Annie Bosko, Monica Madrid)

15. New Way to Fly (Kim Williams, Garth Brooks)

16. Hate the Way You Love Me (Lainey Wilson, Matt Rogers, Bobby Hamrick)

17. Sometimes I Forget (Wynn Varble, Hannah Dasher)

18. Help Me Make It Through the Night (Kris Kristofferson, Bergen White)

19. Heart Burn (feat. Dwight Yoakam) (Annie Bosko, Chuck Cannon)

Related Stories

Annie Bosko Declares 'Tequila Time' With New Single And Visualizer

Annie Bosko Shares New Anthem 'Country Girls! (Who Runs the World)'

Annie Bosko Reveals New Single 'God Winks'

Annie Bosko Shares 'California Cowgirl'

News > Annie Bosko