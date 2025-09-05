BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT Share 'HEART AWAY' Video As Debut Album Arrives

(JSPR) L.A. rock band BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT have at last released their highly anticipated debut album, "WHERE DID ALL THE BUTTERFLIES GO?" produced by acclaimed producer Neal Avron (Fall Out Boy, twenty one pilots, Linkin Park). Stream the album here.

"WHERE DID ALL THE BUTTERFLIES GO?" is the sound of a fiery young band -comprised of Colie Hutzler, Beepus, Bardo, and Colton Flurry - at its peak. And now, after releasing a slew of singles over the previous weeks, fans now finally receive the full reveal. From the contemplative "SICK PUPPY," to the pulsing "CITY NEVER SLEEPS" to the yearning title track, the album is a musical outfit firing on all cylinders.

"'WHERE DID ALL THE BUTTERFLIES GO?' is a story about unrequited love and the lengths we go to fill its void-whether in romance, work, or any part of life that feels endlessly unfulfilled," the band says. "It's about the irony of our vices, the ways we cope, and the joy and chaos we chase just to get it out of our system. It's a hedonistic dream. A rock and roll revival. The album started as a batch of self-produced demos after a year of worldwide touring alongside acts like blink-182, Turnstile, JXDN, and more. We wanted to make rock music feel fun again. When's the last time you walked into a party and a band was playing? We want to change that. With legendary producer Neal Avron, we took a more traditional, live approach that pushed us toward a rawer, more honest sound than we'd ever captured-walls of guitars, cutting-edge synths, and stadium-sized hooks. Party sh*t."

In tandem with the album release, the band also today debuts the official music video for their latest single, "HEART AWAY." "HEART AWAY is the club banger," the band says of their latest single. "We want this song to feel like an electric night on the dance floor with heavy-hitting riffs and even stickier hooks. This one is meant to be a bandage for the broken hearts out there ."

