Eric Clapton's 'Journeyman' Remastered And Expanded For Reissue

(fcc) Bushbranch/Surfdog Records announced they will release Eric Clapton's remastered special edition of his 1989 album Journeyman with four new bonus tracks. Journeyman: Deluxe Edition will be available digitally and on CD/LP on November 21.
The announcement also comes with the previously unreleased song "Forever" written by Jerry Williams and its accompanying music video out today. Eric Clapton's Journeyman: Deluxe Edition brings new life to the iconic 1989 album with three previously unreleased tracks uncovered from the original recording sessions plus an additional bonus track. The album features classic songs "Pretending," "Bad Love," and "Running on Faith," with guest performances from George Harrison, Phil Collins, Chaka Khan, Daryl Hall, Robert Cray, and more.
In the album's liner notes: "A few years ago, Clapton was on YouTube, just poking around looking at old footage and songs, and found that fans had uploaded outtakes and bonus cuts of songs from the Journeyman sessions. After a search through Clapton's vaults, these four bonus cuts are now on the album, mixed and mastered anew for this edition."
"Journeyman finds Clapton overcoming battles with alcohol, drugs, and record labels, while celebrating the thing that always kept him running: His endless capacity to chase his music on whatever journey it takes him on, reflecting his life back at him with his guitar playing." - From the extensive liner notes in the Journeyman: Deluxe Edition physical release.
Clapton himself states: "Journeyman . . . It's what I want to be known as; I like to think I'm a craftsman. I think I'm always working on mastering my craft."
Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition Gets Vinyl and CD Release
Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates
Gibson Custom Announces the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom
Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later Now Streaming
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
NEEDTOBREATHE And The Red Clay Strays Share 'Momma Loves Me'- Parmalee Launching The Feels Like Home Tour- Thomas Rhett- more
Miguel Surprises Fans With 'New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)'- SG Lewis Streaming New Album 'Anemoia'- Lola Young Gets Grungy With 'Spiders'- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
LOLO Unleashes 'American Zombie' Video
Eric Clapton's 'Journeyman' Remastered And Expanded For Reissue
Of Monsters and Men Streaming Two New Songs
Staytus Delivers Sean Beavan Produced 'Heart Attack'
Behind The Album: The Rods' 'Wild Dogs Unchained'
The Who Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs
Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal For 'The End'