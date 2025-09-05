Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal For 'The End'

(SRO) Five Finger Death Punch are marking their 20th anniversary with the release of two definitive greatest hits collections: Best Of - Volume 1 (available now) and, announced today, Best Of - Volume 2 (forthcoming October 24, 2025).

Both collections feature newly re-recorded versions of the band's biggest anthems, created in response to their former label's sale of the original song masters - made without the band's knowledge or the opportunity to reclaim their legacy.

Turning that setback into something powerful and positive, the band chose not to simply remix or remaster but to fully re-record fan favorites across two volumes of greatest hits - both as a tribute to the songs and to the fans who've stood with the band over the last two decades.

While respecting and honoring the original recordings and those who helped shape them, the band is excited to revisit and bring renewed intensity to tracks like "Sham Pain," "Blue On Black," "Trouble," and "Burn MF." Together, the two Best Of collections celebrate the band's respect for the past while reintroducing the music for a new era. See the full album track list for Best Of - Volume 2 below.

Leading the charge as the first single from Best Of - Volume 2 is the 2025 version of "The End" featuring BABYMETAL. Vocalist SU-METAL reflects: "We were invited to take part in a 20th-anniversary collaboration project featuring guest artists on past songs. Five Finger Death Punch and BABYMETAL had performed at the same festival overseas back in 2015, so I was really happy thinking they might have remembered me from then. I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by and based on the original lyrics of "The End," and spent a lot of time experimenting to figure out what kind of voice would best suit such a deep, cool track. My favorite part of the song is the flow from the section starting with "Negai o kakete" right after the chorus into the break - I loved how my voice gradually got covered and engulfed by Ivan's growl, which gave me chills. I hope listeners will enjoy that moment as well."

With over 13 billion streams, countless #1 hits, and multiple gold and platinum certifications, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH remain one of the most dominant rock acts of the 21st century. Their 20th anniversary continues with Best Of - Volume 2, out October 24 via Better Noise Music, featuring 16 re-recorded classics plus three never-before-heard live versions of "Wash It All Away," "Wrong Side Of Heaven," and "Jekyll And Hyde."

Best Of - Volume 2 is being released worldwide in multiple formats, including standard CD and vinyl, a limited edition CD exclusive to Walmart, multiple collectible vinyl editions available at Best Buy, Walmart, the Five Finger Death Punch webstore, indie retail, and a Revolver Magazine exclusive.

Best Of - Volume 2

Track Listing:

1. Hell To Pay (2025 Version)

2. The End (feat. BABYMETAL) (2025 Version)

3. M.I.N.E (End This Way) (2025 Version)

4. Hard To See (2025 Version)

5. Got Your Six (2025 Version)

6. Cold (2025 Version)

7. Burn MF (2025 Version)

8. Never Enough (2025 Version)

9. Sham Pain (2025 Version)

10. Blue On Black (2025 Version)

11. I Apologize (2025 Version)

12. Trouble (2025 Version)

13. When The Seasons Change (2025 Version)

14. Cradle To The Grave (2025 Version)

15. My Nemesis (2025 Version)

16. Walk Away (2025 Version)

17. Wash It All Away (Live)

18. Wrong Side Of Heaven (Live)

19. Jekyll And Hyde (Live)

Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'

Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs

Five Finger Death Punch Tap Maria Brink For First Taste Of 20th Anniversary Package

Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Inkcarceration Lineup

News > Five Finger Death Punch