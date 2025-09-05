Jenna Paulette Reveals New Single 'Steady'

(EBM) Leo33's rising country artist Jenna Paulette, who teased new music in 2026 in a recent COWGIRL Magazine profile, is previewing her upcoming project with the release of "Steady," available everywhere now.

"Ross and I were working cattle one day and I looked over at him, his handle on his horse looked so light and good, and I thought, 'he holds my hand like he holds the reins...steady.' I put that into my phone and ended up talking about the idea with Rhett Akins and Will Bundy on a writers retreat," Paulette recalls of the writing process. "The song was way slower when we work taped it. My manager said on a call with the label, what about "Steady," but think of it as more uptempo with soaring steel guitar. I'm so glad he could hear the potential through a rough version of the song."

Written by Paulette, Will Bundy and Rhett Akins, and produced by Bundy, "Steady" is a testament to the understated strength of a dependable partner.

Steady like the sun sinking out of the sky

Steady like a slow dance 3 quarter time

Steady like an ol' ranch house on a hill

Or a hundred-year-old oak tree in the field

Steady like the hum of a midnight train

He holds my hand like he holds the reins

Steady

Alongside new music, Paulette is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her CowboyGirl women's range wear collection, in partnership with Ely Cattleman, with the launch of the CowboyGirl fall line on September 15. The fall drop introduces fresh seasonal details, including new autumn-oriented colors, a seasonal plaid and an expansion of the line to include the Little CowboyGirl collection - designed with the same fabrics in a "mommy down" style for mothers and daughters to wear together.

Reflecting on this chapter in her life, Paulette shares, "I feel like I'm getting into the groove of motherhood while being a touring musician, things are picking up in all aspects of my life. It's feeling more like a moving train that I'm riding. It's picking up speed-I'm excited for the momentum of it all, with the way the music and Cowboygirl work together."

Related Stories

Jenna Paulette & Ashley McBryde Share 'The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song)' Duet

Jenna Paulette Shares New Song 'How To Make A Cowboy Cry'

Jenna Paulette Delivers Her New Album 'Horseback'

Jenna Paulette Goes 'Outside' With New Single

News > Jenna Paulette