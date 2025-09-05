Lola Young Gets Grungy With 'Spiders'

(Orienteer) Ahead of the release of her anticipated new album I'm Only F***ing Myself, which arrives on September 19th, Ivor Novello's Rising Star Award winner and Brit-nominated Lola Young shares her new single "Spiders."

The grungy "Spiders" highlights Lola's personal and emotive songwriting and showcases the range of Lola's vocals, from tender control to gruff belts. Speaking about "Spiders," Lola shares, "Sometimes you want to kill what you're most scared of in life, but when you actually face up to it, it's really not as scary as you thought it would be."

The latest offering arrives ahead of Lola's performance at MTV's Video Music Awards, airing this Sunday, September 7th at 8pm ET, where Lola is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative song for "Messy." Additionally, Lola recently let The New York Times join her on the road in Paris and London for a raw and real look into the rising star's life and graced the cover of Elle Magazine UK for their 40th anniversary issue. I'm Only F***ing Myself includes the previously shared singles "d£aler," "Not Like That Anymore," and "One Thing."

Lola has been bringing her powerhouse vocals around the globe this summer with festival performances at Glastonbury, Roskilde, Lollapalooza Paris, Way Out West and Lowlands with shows at All Things Go Festival in New York and Washington, DC still on the horizon. This November and December, Lola will embark on her headline North American tour bringing her show to Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Since the tour's announcement, Lola has added additional shows in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles due to demand.

