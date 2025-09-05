LOLO Unleashes 'American Zombie' Video

(Image PR) On the heels of her signing to Fearless Records and Warped Tour debut, alt-rock it-girl and powerhouse songstress LOLO has released her new single, "american zombie", along with a music video - starring a 'real life' zombie.
A little dark and twisted, yet emotive and heartfelt, this love song is the soundtrack to falling for someone who's bad for you, but feels so good. Inspired by a boy who's only 'half-alive,' though fully intoxicating, the track mixes indie-pop grunge energy with haunting lyricism. It blurs the line between dream and disaster.
"'american zombie' is probably the most unhinged love song I've ever written. I wrote it after one of the strangest & most unforgettable nights of my entire life," LOLO commented. "The song is about being drawn to someone who's maybe even half-dead inside-but still makes you feel more alive than anyone else ever has. They're completely wrecked but still somehow completely captivating. This song is my way of capturing that weird, electric moment-falling for someone you know could be broken and guaranteed to destroy you, but doing it anyway."
LOLO is currently out on tour supporting rock legends Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, and 3OH!3 before her own U.S. headline dates commence later this fall on Thursday, November 6 at Buffalo, NY's Rec Room. LOLO will also play the Orlando, FL installment of Warped Tour on Saturday, November 15.
