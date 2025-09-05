MICO Returns With 'Ever After Feat eaJ

(Columbia) MICO is back with the release of his new song "Ever After" featuring eaJ today. Known for pairing confessional songwriting with sharp, genre-blending melodies, the Filipino-Canadian artist continues to carve out his own lane in alt-pop punk.
Written during the sessions for his 2024 EP Internet hometown hero, "Ever After" didn't fit the story or sonic space of that project but was too undeniable to leave behind. "It's one of the catchiest songs I think I've ever written," says MICO. "We finished all the lyrics in about 40 minutes, and I'm excited to finally have it out in the world after so long."
The track finds MICO leaning into playful analogies, comparing a broken relationship to the plot of a bad rom-com - a nod to his own failed relationships and his love of "hate-watching" corny movies while in them. "It's kind of an anti-love anthem about accepting that things should've ended a while ago, and breaking the news to someone that's refusing to accept it," he explains.
"Ever After" follows the release of his deluxe album Internet hometown hero (+DLC) in May and comes ahead of MICO's massive Internet hometown hero World Tour this fall, spanning 50+ shows (more than half of which are already SOLD OUT) across North America, Europe, and the UK.
