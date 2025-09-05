Miguel Surprises Fans With 'New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)'

(TCG) Just days after announcing his long-awaited fifth studio album CAOS, GRAMMY Award-winning trailblazer Miguel delivers a surprise release with the urgent new single "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)" via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records.
The track confronts the cost of conviction, carrying both tenderness and defiance. With lines like "how much can I lose without changing who I am?" Miguel frames the song as both a personal reckoning and a global statement-about what it means to act, even when action feels extreme.
"New Martyrs" is a story about taking matters into one's own hands to send a message-resounding and vulnerable all at once. The song serves as a jump-off point for broader conversations about systemic inequities, the erosion of political structures, and their profound implications for human freedom. Miguel has made it clear that he intends to extend this critique beyond politics, openly addressing the inequities he has faced in his own dealings with the corporate music industry.
Earlier this week, Miguel reintroduced himself by releasing the album's title track CAOS directly through S1C-his creative incubator and brand platform, designed to empower multi-hyphenates across the Black, Brown, and Latin diaspora. That move, like the music itself, signals Miguel's refusal to cede control over his narrative.
With CAOS set for release October 23rd, Miguel continues to chart a course that is uncompromising, personal, and politically resonant.
Miguel Celebrating 40th Birthday With New Album 'CAOS' Release
BTS' j-hope Streaming 'Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)' Video
j-hope of BTS Recruits Miguel For 'Sweet Dreams'
Singled Out: SupaFly's Hypothermia
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
NEEDTOBREATHE And The Red Clay Strays Share 'Momma Loves Me'- Parmalee Launching The Feels Like Home Tour- Thomas Rhett- more
Miguel Surprises Fans With 'New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)'- SG Lewis Streaming New Album 'Anemoia'- Lola Young Gets Grungy With 'Spiders'- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
LOLO Unleashes 'American Zombie' Video
Eric Clapton's 'Journeyman' Remastered And Expanded For Reissue
Of Monsters and Men Streaming Two New Songs
Staytus Delivers Sean Beavan Produced 'Heart Attack'
Behind The Album: The Rods' 'Wild Dogs Unchained'
The Who Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs
Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal For 'The End'