MONTE Get Nostalgic With 'Popular Too' Video

(AKPR) Brooklyn punk outfit MONTE are ready to shake things up again with their new single and video "Popular Too", a track is about being the exact opposite, but finding someone or a group of people that makes you feel cool, or popular.
Lead singer Caitlin Montclare adds, "growing up I was so uncool - I mean looking back, I was probably the coolest kid in school...I was way ahead of the curve...(baggy clothes, backwards hats, out at 15) those things were NOT cool in the late 90's/early 2000s."
Part misfit anthem, part punk-rock fever dream, the music video for "Popular Too" thrives on left field energy and a refusal to fit into any mold. Raw, scrappy, and unapologetic, it mixes humor, grit, and nostalgia with a sly wink.
"A surprise furry cameo makes the ride more punk: a reminder that true community is born from embracing the strange. Shot through a Bolex 16mm lens on Kodak film, the flashbacks of Big Gulps, parking lot hangs, and high-school bleachers take on a distinctly artistic edge.
