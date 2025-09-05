.

NEEDTOBREATHE And The Red Clay Strays Share 'Momma Loves Me'

(MCA) NEEDTOBREATHE today releases their new song, "Momma Loves Me," featuring rising Southern rock band The Red Clay Strays. Written by Bear Rinehart and produced by Grammy-winning Dave Cobb, the track blends the two bands' distinct sounds into a heartfelt meditation on hope, resilience, and the power of connection.

The band just premiered a documentary with Rolling Stone chronicling the making of the song at Cobb's studio in Savannah, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the collaboration.

Rinehart recruited The Red Clay Strays after recognizing their authenticity and shared Southern roots. Brandon Coleman, the band's frontman, recalls hearing the demo backstage in Brooklyn: "As soon as I heard the chorus, I was like, 'Yes, we've got to do this.'" Their voices intertwine on the track's stirring chorus: "Momma loves me, I'm still born again."

Dave Cobb adds, "working with NEEDTOBREATHE and The Red Clay Strays on 'Momma Loves Me' was incredibly powerful to witness the love and admiration the two bands had for each other while recording. It was a pleasure to hear the raw power and truth delivered in each word that was sung. It's a record that gives you hope."

"Momma Loves Me" is a sample of new music to come from NEEDTOBREATHE, offering a glimpse of the band's continued evolution while staying true to the spirit that has driven their two-decade career. With five Number One albums across the Billboard charts, more than three billion career streams, and sold-out tours worldwide, NEEDTOBREATHE continues to craft music that resonates deeply with fans old and new alike.

