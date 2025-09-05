Of Monsters and Men Streaming Two New Songs

(2b) Of Monsters and Men return today with a double release: "Dream Team" and "The Towering Skyscraper at the End of the Road" - lifted from All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, their first full-length album in six years, arriving October 17.

"Dream Team" picks up where the band's debut single "Television Love" left off, exploring the push and pull of vulnerability and self-preservation while fusing raw lyricism with carefree energy in their signature blend of atmosphere and nostalgia. Adding to its resonance, "Dream Team" will also appear on the big screen in the upcoming Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in theaters September 19.

Released alongside it, "The Towering Skyscraper at the End of the Road" turns inward, offering a tender reflection on the past - moments, people, and places that linger like a distant skyscraper, quietly shaping who you've become. By releasing both tracks on the same day, the band underscores the album's central narrative of love and pain: "Dream Team" captures the exhilaration of love, while "The Towering Skyscraper at the End of the Road" confronts the lingering ache of memory, revealing how joy and heartbreak are inseparable.

Speaking on the release, the band shares: "Dream Team" is built on a piano part that our drummer, Arnar, played for us. It instantly gave us this carefree, nostalgic feeling. It feels like bouncing through town without a care in the world. The lyrics paint a different picture: It's an inner dialog of someone going through ranges of emotions. Bouncing from one feeling to another. Feeling extremely happy and confident while also feeling this immense sadness and dread. The Towering Skyscraper at the End of the Road" is about growing up and growing apart, it's a song that looks at the past with kind eyes."

