PRESIDENT Unleash 'Destroy Me' Video

09-05-2025
(ASPR) PRESIDENT has released the powerful and emotive single "Destroy Me." Already a fan-favorite from the live shows, the track is taken from the debut EP, King of Terrors, which is set for release on September 26. Pre-order it here.

The EP title, drawn from a Biblical reference, frames the EP's exploration of themes such as darkness, religion, and the ultimate maker of life: Death. Following the release of King of Terrors and a string of rallying live appearances, PRESIDENT will embark on The Campaign Trail - their inaugural U.K. headline tour as well as U.S. rallies.

The run marks a pivotal moment in the movement, calling citizens across the country to stand united beneath the banner of belief, volume, and resistance. Each night will be more than a performance - it will be a statement.

"We never set out to lead. But when enough people walk beside you, it becomes a march. The Campaign Trail is for everyone who's felt something stir inside them. Now is the time to raise your voice."

