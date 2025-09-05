PRESIDENT Unleash 'Destroy Me' Video

(ASPR) PRESIDENT has released the powerful and emotive single "Destroy Me." Already a fan-favorite from the live shows, the track is taken from the debut EP, King of Terrors, which is set for release on September 26. Pre-order it here.
The EP title, drawn from a Biblical reference, frames the EP's exploration of themes such as darkness, religion, and the ultimate maker of life: Death. Following the release of King of Terrors and a string of rallying live appearances, PRESIDENT will embark on The Campaign Trail - their inaugural U.K. headline tour as well as U.S. rallies.
The run marks a pivotal moment in the movement, calling citizens across the country to stand united beneath the banner of belief, volume, and resistance. Each night will be more than a performance - it will be a statement.
"We never set out to lead. But when enough people walk beside you, it becomes a march. The Campaign Trail is for everyone who's felt something stir inside them. Now is the time to raise your voice."
Mystery Band President Announces Two Special U.S. Shows
Mystery Band PRESIDENT Announce Debut EP With 'Rage'
Jon Loba To Be Honored With 2025 CRB President's Award
Mystery Band PRESIDENT Share 'Fearless' New Song
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
NEEDTOBREATHE And The Red Clay Strays Share 'Momma Loves Me'- Parmalee Launching The Feels Like Home Tour- Thomas Rhett- more
Miguel Surprises Fans With 'New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)'- SG Lewis Streaming New Album 'Anemoia'- Lola Young Gets Grungy With 'Spiders'- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
LOLO Unleashes 'American Zombie' Video
Eric Clapton's 'Journeyman' Remastered And Expanded For Reissue
Of Monsters and Men Streaming Two New Songs
Staytus Delivers Sean Beavan Produced 'Heart Attack'
Behind The Album: The Rods' 'Wild Dogs Unchained'
The Who Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs
Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal For 'The End'