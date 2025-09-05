SG Lewis Streaming New Album 'Anemoia'

(HRPR) SG Lewis today releases his highly anticipated third studio album Anemoia via his own label Forever Days in collaboration with Astralwerks. The album arrives alongside lead single "Baby Blue," a disco-tinged collaboration with Oliver Sim of The xx, that captures the album's balance between nostalgia and zeitgeist-capturing club culture.

Speaking about the track, SG Lewis reveals, "The song is based around an old disco record from 1978. Once I had worked on the instrumental track with my friend Karma Kid, I sent it to Oliver who voice-noted me his chorus from the bathroom at a bar he was in. I immediately loved what he did, so he came over to record the vocal a week later."

Anemoia takes its name from the word describing nostalgia for a time never personally experienced, a theme woven throughout the album's sonics. Across its tracks, SG Lewis explores his long-standing fascination with past eras of dance music, fusing early trance, Balearic house, and 2000s electronica with his signature pop-leaning sensibilities. The result is an expansive, cerebral, and deeply personal body of work that reflects both his history as a DJ and his evolution as a songwriter and producer.

"The album is rooted in the dancefloor, and even its quieter moments are shaped by Balearic sounds that were influenced from spending a lot of time in Ibiza last summer," Lewis shares. "More than anything, I want Anemoia to be a soundtrack to living in the present, to creating the kind of moments that others might one day feel nostalgic for."

The record features an all-star lineup of collaborators including London Grammar, Oliver Sim (The xx), TEED, Shygirl, and RAHH with additional production contributions come from TEED and Karma Kid.

His third studio album follows on from a stellar 18 months of activity for the much-adored artist, with key collaborations alongside Tove Lo (HEAT EP), Nelly Furtado and Shygirl as well as the launch of his own label Forever Days which saw him launch his own curated headline shows across iconic venues including KOKO in London, The Knockdown Center in New York and Ibiza's Cova Santa.

Listen to Anemoia, the new album from SG Lewis here.

Related Stories

SG Lewis Announces New Album And North American Tour

SG Lewis Announces Select U.S. Live Dates

SG Lewis Recruits Nile Rodgers For 'One More'

News > SG Lewis