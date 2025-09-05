Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) Box Set Gets Digital Release

(Roadrunner) Released on June 29th, 1999, Slipknot's self-titled debut, now triple platinum, was an instant classic with fans and a smash hit with critics. It was, and is, a molotov cocktail signaling a revolution- embracing a creative direction that eschewed metal traditions in favor of fresh ideas. They're celebrating the iconic album with its deluxe reissue, Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) which is available in stores and across digital retailers today via Roadrunner Records.

This special release immortalizes the band's creative process at the time when the Iowa nine went from a newly-signed fledgling metal act, to an unexpected and unstoppable cultural force that redefined heavy music for a new generation.

Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) was initially released to fans as a special box set edition. Limited to 100 blood filled self-titled LP vinyl copies via their secret site 742617000027.net, the edition sold out in seconds, crashing the website in the process. Its additional physical versions include a 6LP Box Set with blood splattered vinyl (limited to 1899 copies, which also sold out in minutes), 2LP editions in various limited edition colorways, and 2CD in addition to digital on streaming services. Depending on the format (see a full list and packshots below), this release includes the original Ross Robinson produced album, plus recordings which only the band and their inner circle heard at the time of the production. All collected from the original sources, these include unreleased takes, alternate versions, and mixes from SR Audio, Indigo Ranch and more, as well as 'test mixes' from alternate mixers. Not only are these recordings the full story behind the recording of this now-iconic album, they also chart the course of choices made and paths taken, and how the Slipknot the world knows today came to be.

As much as the debut album set the stage, Slipknot was also a band unleashed on live audiences in 1999, who had never seen anything like it. Performances on their first world tour cycle are legendary, and the band's impact was swift as global audiences bore witness. Word-of-mouth spread like a virus. This deluxe package includes recordings of shows that bookend one chaotic year: the 1999 show in Hartford, CT captures the unbridled raw power of a small stage, while the 2000 UK recordings document the band's ability to harness the small stage energy and deliver to a mainstage crowd. The audio was pulled from the soundboard's digital audio tapes, carefully remixed and mastered for the first time - all chosen by the band to best represent the intensity and spirit of the band's earliest days.

Listen / Buy / Share Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) here

