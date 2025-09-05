.

Staytus Delivers Sean Beavan Produced 'Heart Attack'

09-05-2025
(TGG) Industrial-electronic artist Staytus unveils her latest single, Heart Attack, now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Produced by acclaimed music producer Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, 8mm), Heart Attack surges with raw vulnerability and biting defiance, blending bruising industrial textures with haunting melodic layers.

Driven by sharp lyrical imagery-"nothing will heal that gaping hole in my chest" and "goodbye my idol"-the track confronts betrayal, disillusionment, and the painful collapse of once-revered ideals. Staytus delivers an unflinching narrative of loss and severance, wrapped in a cinematic storm of sound.

"Heart Attack is about facing the shattering of illusions," said Staytus. "It's the sound of cutting ties with the figures you once worshipped-whether they're people, dreams, or versions of yourself-and surviving the emotional wreckage."
This release continues Staytus' signature fusion of industrial, electronic, and nu-metal influences, crafting immersive soundscapes that resonate with themes of personal reckoning and resilience.

