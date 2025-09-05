The Left Banke's Sam Kogon Shares Todd Rundgren Approved Cover Of 'Open My Eyes'

(PR) Upstate New York-bred, now LA-based singer-songwriter Sam Kogon, known for fronting the revived baroque pop legends The Left Banke, collaborating with Beach Boys icon Al Jardine, and writing with Grammy nominee Patty Smyth, returns with a fresh take on Todd Rundgren's iconic band The Nazz's "Open My Eyes." This cover, personally approved by Rundgren, blends deep classic pop roots with modern artistry.
Growing up near Woodstock, Kogon absorbed the rich musical legacy of Bearsville and Utopia studios, with Rundgren as a lifelong influence since first hearing "I Saw the Light" with his mom. This release bridges his East Coast heritage with current West Coast creativity.
The song "Open My Eyes" holds a special place in Eventide Audio's history as the catalyst for early tape flanging effects. When Eventide ran a remix contest celebrating that legacy, Kogon was invited to lend his vocals. Producer Stuart Lerman, who met Kogon while he was acting in Martin Scorsese's acclaimed crime epic The Irishman, recommended him for the project. Kogon's performance, capturing Rundgren's distinctive style, earned official blessing from both Eventide and Rundgren for release.
Kogon's acclaimed 2022 EP features the standout "Barbed Wire," named Little Steven's "Coolest Song In The World" on SiriusXM's UndergroundGarage, alongside praised tracks like "Find Out." His 2024 single "America" earned critical acclaim from Psychedelic Baby Magazine, Americana-UK, and NYS Music.
His forthcoming full-length album, recorded by renowned producer John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Dinosaur Jr.) at the legendary Dreamland Studios, is the next exciting chapter on the horizon for Kogon's evolving sound.
With timeless style and a fresh edge, Sam Kogon's "Open My Eyes" is a heartfelt tribute and bold artistic statement.
