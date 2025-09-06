Adrien Nunez Shares '808s & 6 Strings' Visualizer

(Warner) Continuing a rapid rise in 2025, buzzing country phenomenon Adrien Nunez drops his stomp-along, late-summer anthem "808s & 6 Strings," out now via Warner Records. The equally booming and jangling new single arrives amidst a series of dates supporting Luke Bryan and ahead of Adrien's own Don't Wanna Go Home Tour.

"808s & 6 Strings" is as aptly titled as they come, making good on the rising star's promise to merge the two strains of music that move him the most. Written by Adrien with Seth Ennis (Dylan Scott, The Band CAMINO) and producer Nevin Sastry (Shaboozey, Jelly Roll), the track is a country song at its heart - dobro hum, acoustic strum, and warm handclaps - with a massive hook powered by trunk-rattling bass and snapping drums: "Pour some drink in my cup, turn that music loud / Diamonds up in the sky, where's my J-45? / Ain't nowhere to be, world stopped on a dime / 808s and six strings on a Saturday night." Adrien moves fluidly through the merging sounds as he sings of backroads and parties, wringing every last drop from a night out with his friends.

The celebratory new single follows July's reflective "WILD," an howl-along showcase of Adrien's dynamic range, heartfelt songwriting, and powerhouse presence all at once. That one landed in the wake of "DON'T WANNA GO HOME" which has thus far amassed over 7.3 million Spotify streams alongside critical praise. Celeb Secrets hailed the song as an "sun-kissed antidote to nine-to-five burnout."

The song instantly transfixes, layering lightly strummed acoustic guitar chords over softly struck tambourine. Adrien gets reflective during the verses until letting loose on a chant able chorus when he comes to the realization, "Maybe I'm just wild, couldn't tell you why, but I'm too far gone!" Howling fittingly punctuates this climactic moment! Ultimately, the track showcases his dynamic range, heartfelt songwriting, and powerhouse presence all at once.

Sure enough, Adrien dropped the fan favorite LOW ROAD EP earlier this year. Among many highlights, the title track "LOW ROAD" featuring Avery Anna has gathered over 33 million Spotify streams and counting, followed by "ALL I EVER DO" with 11 million Spotify streams. Meanwhile, the artist himself has earned widespread critical acclaim. Melodic Magazine declared, "Adrien Nunez is a triple threat with a successful career in basketball at the University of Michigan, social media, and music." Shazam dubbed him one of its "Fast Forward 2025 Artists," and Holler Country praised his set at C2C Berlin 2025, noting that, "the country-folk prodigy showcased his ear for a killer hook." In addition to looks from MusicRow, Amazon Music, and more, ArtistRack professed, "Adrien Nunez is quickly making waves in the music world with his authentic sound and relatable themes."

Originally, from Brooklyn, NY, Adrien made his name as an NCAA basketball star for the University of Michigan before turning back to his original passion - music. He took the internet by storm last year by giving country artists a unique platform to showcase their songs via his various channels, while also offering fans an avenue to discover their new favorite artists. The social media launch of his own artist project accumulated over 50 million views across platforms in the first weekend and over 5 million streams in the first two weeks, bringing in over 250,000 new TikTok fans.

After stepping into 2025 as one of Amazon Music's Country Heat Artists to Watch, Adrien joined Myles Smith on a UK/Europe tour that also included headlining dates before launching his own successful U.S. run. In honor of his current summer dates on Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour, Adrien sat down to discuss his incredible journey so far with Country Now and Celeb Secrets. With music now getting all of his creative attention - and much more of it on the way - expect Adrien to lean even deeper into his authentic voice, unique vision, and boundary-pushing artistry.

With more music on the horizon from Adrien, you can expect a deeper exploration of his personal journey, as he blends elements of country, pop, and hip-hop influences into a sound all his own. Fans can catch Adrien opening for Luke Bryan this summer on his Country Song Came On tour.

