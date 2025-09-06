Americana Pioneer Robbie Fulks Streaming New Album 'Now Then'

(BHM) GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks shares his new studio project, and 17th solo album, Now Then, via Compass Records. Fulks offers an extraordinary new collection of songs, aiming his penetrative eye at the past with wonder, amusement, and anger, all the while finding fresh creative vistas to explore as only he can.

Fulks continues his longstanding exploration of different sounds, concepts, and genres on the new album, with 12 songs that span folk to power pop, jazz to old-time country.

The restless spirit that has long defined Robbie Fulks's exceptionally diverse three-decade career is on full display here, threaded throughout by his novelist's eye for lyrical detail and the perspective that comes from the realization that the time behind you spans a greater distance than what lies ahead.

His first complete collection of songs written since moving to Los Angeles in 2019, the album features contributions from a cast of musicians including jazz violinist Jenny Scheinman, keyboardist Wayne Horvitz (John Zorn, Bill Frisell), drummers Pete Thomas (Elvis Costello) and Jay Bellerose (Robert Plant, Alison Krauss), bassist Paul Bryan (Aimee Mann, Jeff Parker), guitarists Duke Levine (Bonnie Raitt, Peter Wolf) and Kevin Barry (Jackson Browne, Rosanne Cash), and accordionist Pepe Carlos (La Santa Cecilia).

Robbie Fulks has always been more than a conventional singer and songwriter. Over the past three decades, his instrumental virtuosity and powerful songwriting have gained him recognition as a pioneer of today's Americana movement. Along with his still-evolving solo body of work, Fulks's adventurous career has seen collaborations with illustrious names like Lucinda Williams, bluegrass pioneers Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Alison Brown, and Sierra Hull, singer Kelly Willis, NRBQ's Al Anderson, steel guitarist Lloyd Green, rockabilly legend Linda Gail Lewis, and punk rock revolutionaries The Mekons, while fellow artists such as Sam Bush, Andrew Bird, John Cowan, The Old 97's, and Hiss Golden Messenger have covered his songs. Fulks has performed on stages around the world, from the Grand Ole Opry to the All Tomorrow's Parties festival in the UK. His TV appearances include Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he joined with Alison Brown and Tim O'Brien to back the great Steve Martin. Shortly after, he took the spotlight to sing during Steve's set at Los Angeles's famed Hollywood Bowl as part of Rhiannon Giddens's "American Tunes," an all-star celebration of American roots music. Stream the new album here

Related Stories

Robbie Fulks Talks 'Now Then' Album With Michael McKean

News > Robbie Fulks